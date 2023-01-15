^

Sports

Sweet Revenge: ECHO sweeps Blacklist International to rule all-Filipino M4 final

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
January 15, 2023 | 9:02pm
ECHO Philippines
Moonton Games

JAKARTA, Indonesia (Updated 10:13 p.m.) — ECHO Philippines has dethroned Blacklist International as the top Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team in the world, stunning the Agents with a dominant 4-0 sweep, in the M4 World Championship Grand Finals at the Tennis Indoor Stadium Senayan here.

A finals rematch of Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines Season Ten, ECHO completed their redemption bid in the all-Filipino M4 final.

Both teams also faced each other in the M4 Upper Bracket finals, with the MPL PH defending champs taking the series, 3-1.

Looking to avenge all their previous defeats against Blacklist, ECHO started strong with a solid game plan from Game One, banning Blacklist’s signature Estes, having learned not to underestimate Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna's mastery of the hero. 

ECHO took the opener quickly thanks to Alston "Sanji" Pabico’s MVP pickoffs while Benedict "BennyQT" Gonzales accomplished yet another backdoor play to take Game Two for the dominant 2-0 lead. 

In Game Three, Kiel "OHEB" Soriano tried to take matters into his own hands for Blacklist as he picked ECHO’s signature hero, Karrie, for himself.

But Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya on the Gusion proved to be unexpected key for the Orcas to surprise the Agents as he propelled his team to matchpoint, 3-0. 

With the championship crown on the line, ECHO wasted no time in gaining the upper hand in Game Four, securing key objectives and taking the base by the 17th minute. 

Gonzales was named Finals MVP of the lopsided series.

ECHO’s win gives the Philippines its third consecutive Mobile Legends World Championship title after BREN Esports won the M2 in January 2021 and Blacklist winning M3 in December of the same year.

Meanwhile, the Philippine MLBB community was given another reason to celebrate earlier on Sunday as Moonton Games announced that the fifth edition of the world championship, M5, will be held in Manila in December.

ESPORT

GAMING
