MLBB World Championships heads to Manila in 2023

The fifth edition of the Mobile Legends World Championship in 2023 will be held in Manila, Moonton Games announced on Sunday

JAKARTA, Indonesia — After winning three consecutive Mobile Legends world championships, as the title is already assured with an all-Filipino final in M4, the Philippines will finally play host to the fifth Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship (M5) taking place in December 2023.

Moonton Games announced the move on the day of the M4 grand finals which pits defending champions Blacklist International against compatriots ECHO Philippines.

Home to one of the biggest Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL), the Philippines has ruled the different international MLBB tournaments with three Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) titles, along with three M-Series world championship crowns.

Manila is set to host 16 international teams from the different Mobile Legends Professional Leagues and Qualifiers, namely: Southeast Asia, Middle East and North Africa, North America, and South America.

The Philippines has dominated the Mobile Legends professional league in the past three years with three tournaments, one MSC and two M-Series, seeing an all Filipino Grand Final.

The country's national esports scene has also won two Southeast Asian Games gold medals in the Mobile Legends esports category and won silver in the 14th World Esports Championship.