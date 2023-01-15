^

Putting key to Malixi's title bid in Annika Invitational

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 15, 2023 | 2:35pm
Putting key to Malixi's title bid in Annika Invitational
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi expects to bank on her length and iron game to fuel another title AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) drive but stresses the need for her putting to click to get another crack at the championship.

“I just have to keep on knocking on doors and wait for the putts to drop,” said Malixi on the eve of the Annika Invitational, the second leg of this year’s AJGA edition firing off Sunday at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

In her last seven overseas tournaments in 2022, Malixi posted four runner-up finishes, going into the final round of each event in strong contention. But shaky putting stymied her title bids, including in the Thailand Amateur Open and the Malaysian Amateur Open, although she nailed one championship in the Thai Junior World Championship.

The ICTSI-backed ace also finished second in the Citrus Golf Trail, which she led in the third round before yielding the crown to Thai Thanana Kotchasanmanee three weeks ago.

Although she is coming into the 54-hole championship, hosted by Swede legend and golf Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam, off a 12th place finish in the Orlando International Amateur Championship, the 15-year-old Filipina is fresh from a two-week break and is upbeat of her chances.

But Malixi, who won two AJGA crowns last year, including a playoff win in the Thunderbird All-Star, will be tested early as she is paired with world amateur No. 10 Anna Davis of the US and Japanese Nika Ito at 9:30 a.m. on the first hole of the par-73 layout bracing for low scoring given the depth of the field.

Yana Wilson, winner of the 2022 US Girls' Junior title who nipped Davis in sudden death to reign here last year, banners the elite cast, a mix of 12-to-19 years old rising stars and leading players in the ranks, specifically the senior high students.

Others tipped to contend are Rolex AJGA No. 1 player Gianna Clemente, Katie Li, Sara Im, Alice Zhao, Kotchasanmanee and 2021 champion Avery Zweig.

RIANNE MALIXI
