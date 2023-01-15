^

Gerald Anderson to strut stuff in Ballout Season 2

Philstar.com
January 15, 2023 | 2:12pm
Celebrity baller Gerald Anderson will be playing for KalosPh in the second season of Ballout Hoops Challenge as he is welcomed by league president Cris Bautista.

MANILA, Philippines – Make way for the face of Cocogen Insurance-Ballout Hoops Season Founder’s Cup.

Celebrity baller Gerald Anderson had thrown his name into the mix as he plays for KalosPh-Th3rd Floor starting January 21.

A solid basketball player himself, Anderson used to play in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, seeing action for the Marikina Shoemasters, the Imus Bandera, Gen San Warriors and Boracay Islanders.

This time, he’s bringing his act to Ballout, which will become bigger and better in its second season.

Aside from Anderson’s KalosPh team, other teams seeing action are school-based teams AMA University and University of Makati, Philippine Navy Sealions-Go For Gold, Antipolo City, Xentro Mall Golden Coolers, M7 RPBY East Dental Clinic, Marikina Shoemasters, Game Changer Novaliches and Pampanga Royce.

Ballout will have a new champion crowned in this coming tournament as San Mateo, the defending champion, has begged off from participating.

AMA University was the runner-up in the inaugural staging while UMak also made a deep run to the playoffs.

Aside from Anderson and the new teams, which just joined this fast growing league, a new key member was also added in the organization as former PBA player Ronald Magtulis has been tapped as head of basketball operations.

Magtulis played for Barangay Ginebra for three years and also saw action for Purefoods and Coca-Cola.

