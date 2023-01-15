^

Sports

Liga Laguna: Sta. Cruz nails 4th straight win; San Pedro, Calamba score

Philstar.com
January 15, 2023 | 2:06pm
Liga Laguna: Sta. Cruz nails 4th straight win; San Pedro, Calamba score
John Zernan Hernandez of Sta. Cruz pierces the defense of their rivals.
Liga Laguna

San Pedro (6-1), Cabuyao (5-2), Calamba (5-2), Sta. Cruz (5-2), San Pablo (4-3), Nagcarlan (2-4), Sta. Rosa (2-5), Cavinti (1-6), Pakil (0-5).  

STA. ROSA – Sta. Cruz continued its winning ways in Liga Laguna Season 3 as its extended its run to four straight capped by a lopsided 112-89 bashing of Cavinti at the Saint John Subdivision in Barangay Ibaba.

Three players scored 21 points or more for Sta. Cruz, whose inside and out game proved to be too much to handle for Cavinto, which absorbed its sixth loss in seven games of the tournament and got booted out of the playoff race as early as late last year.

Sta. Cruz banked on Rey Jann Sandoval, John Zernan Hernandez and Jared Madiz on offense even as BJ Borja and Chester Aquino also made key contributions.  

Sandoval came away with a double-double performance of 24 points and 17 rebounds to lead the way for Sta. Cruz, which forged a three-way tie for second to fourth places with idle Cabuyao and KDL Calamba, which also picked up a victory in the scheduled triple-header.

Hernandez, the spitfire guard and the tournament’s top three-point shooter, knocked in five treys on his way to finishing with 23 points to go along with five assists and three rebounds.

Madiz had a tournament-high 21 markers even as two more players from Sta. Cruz wound up in double figures — BJ Borja (17) and Chester Aquino (15).         

Nearly overshadowed by Sta. Cruz’s win was Data Force San Pedro’s continuous onslaught.

Also winning was Calamba, which walloped Stone Fire Krah Asia-Sta. Rosa, 105-78.  

San Pedro sustained its hold of the solo lead after adding Macos Meats Nagcarlan to its growing list of victims, 117-89, in the other game as six players ended up in double figures for the tournament leader, which has now improved its win-loss record to 6-1 and within striking distance of securing an outright twice-to-beat advantage.

The top two teams at the end the elimination round will get a twice-to-beat advantage and will take a bye while waiting for the survivors in the quarterfinal round.

Four teams will play in the quarterfinals — Teams No.3 to 6 — which will slug it out in a pair of knockout matches.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jordan Clarkson 'excited' for Gilas stint in FIBA World Cup

Jordan Clarkson 'excited' for Gilas stint in FIBA World Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz in the NBA can’t wait to don national colors anew when Gilas...
Sports
fbtw

All roads lead to Bocaue

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
The PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals will come to a climactic finish in Game 7 between Barangay Ginebra and foreign guest team Bay Area of Greater China before an expected sell-out crowd at the Philippine Arena...
Sports
fbtw

Special Finals for Cone

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
For the PBA’s winningest coach Tim Cone, calling the shots in the Finals may seem to be another day in the office. After all, this is his 37th appearance in the title playoffs and the Barangay Ginebra mentor...
Sports
fbtw

Olympic vs NBA champion

By Bill Velasco | 14 hours ago
After a breakout game in the European North Basketball League last Wednesday, the undefeated BC Wolves and Juan Gomez de Liaño take on a team coached by an NBA champion. The new Lithuanian squad travels to...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic vs NBA champion

Olympic vs NBA champion

By Bill Velasco | 21 hours ago
After a breakout game in the European North Basketball League last Wednesday, the undefeated BC Wolves and Juan Gomez de Liaño...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Celtics sting Hornets; Grizzlies nab 9th straight win

Celtics sting Hornets; Grizzlies nab 9th straight win

7 minutes ago
Jayson Tatum scored 33 points as the Boston Celtics overturned a double-digit deficit to extend their lead at the top of the...
Sports
fbtw
Putting key to Malixi's title bid in Annika Invitational

Putting key to Malixi's title bid in Annika Invitational

By Jan Veran | 14 minutes ago
Rianne Malixi expects to bank on her length and iron game to fuel another title AJGA drive but stresses the need for her putting...
Sports
fbtw
Gerald Anderson to strut stuff in Ballout Season 2

Gerald Anderson to strut stuff in Ballout Season 2

37 minutes ago
Make way for the face of Cocogen Insurance-Ballout Hoops Season Founder’s Cup.
Sports
fbtw
POC amendments come into play

POC amendments come into play

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Starting this year, all national sports association heads can lead their respective NSAs a maximum of three terms.
Sports
fbtw

Warriors rout Spurs before 68,323 fans

14 hours ago
The Golden State Warriors were the stars of the party in San Antonio on Friday, cruising to a 144-113 victory over the Spurs before an NBA record crowd of 68,323 at the Alamodome.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with