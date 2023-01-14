^

Sports

All-Pinoy M4 final set as ECHO eliminates RRQ Hoshi

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
January 14, 2023 | 9:32pm
All-Pinoy M4 final set as ECHO eliminates RRQ Hoshi
ECHO Philippines celebrates after winning over Indonesia's RRQ Hoshi in the Lower Bracket Finals of the M4 World Championships in Jakarta on Saturday
Philstar.com / Michelle Lojo

JAKARTA — It's going to be an all-Filipino Grand Finals once more in the world championships of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang as ECHO Philippines outlasted Indonesia favorites RRQ Hoshi, 3-1, in the M4 World Championship Lower Bracket finals at the Tennis Indoor Stadium Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia Saturday.

Hungry to meet compatriots Blacklist International yet again, ECHO's early game aggression saw the game in favor of the Orcas, 17-6 in the opener after 16 minutes.

But RRQ answered back with a dominant 15-6 win in Game Two.

A pendulum-like Game Three saw leads waver between the two teams; but eventually ECHO would run away with the victory after a team fight by the lord saw four heroes down on the RRQ side to take the game, 18-11.

Eager to close out their foes, ECHO struggled to get an early lead as RRQ Hoshi worked hard to extend the series. But a clash by the evolved lord turned the tides in favor of the Orcas, setting up another all Filipino Grand Finals for the world title.

This means that this will be the third straight edition of the world championships where a Filipino squad will reign supreme.

ECHO Philippines go up against defending champions Blacklist International in the Grand Finals, tomorrow, 6:30pm (Manila time).

ESPORT

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Olympic vs NBA champion

Olympic vs NBA champion

By Bill Velasco | 5 hours ago
After a breakout game in the European North Basketball League last Wednesday, the undefeated BC Wolves and Juan Gomez de Liaño...
Sports
fbtw
Jordan Clarkson 'excited' for Gilas stint in FIBA World Cup

Jordan Clarkson 'excited' for Gilas stint in FIBA World Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz in the NBA can’t wait to don national colors anew when Gilas...
Sports
fbtw
Ramos fades with 75, misses Asian Tour final qualifying

Ramos fades with 75, misses Asian Tour final qualifying

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Sean Ramos turned in his worst round in four days, a 75, as he wound up at tied 50th and out of the Asian Tour Final Qualifying...
Sports
fbtw
'Vulnerable' Nadal says Djokovic clear favorite in Australian Open

'Vulnerable' Nadal says Djokovic clear favorite in Australian Open

12 hours ago
Defending champion Rafael Nadal admitted Saturday he felt vulnerable heading into the Australian Open after two straight defeats...
Sports
fbtw
Players find extra drive with overwhelming fan support at M4 Mobile Legends tourney

Players find extra drive with overwhelming fan support at M4 Mobile Legends tourney

By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
The overwhelming support of a crowd can turn the tides in a very intense matchup.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Durant-less Nets show promise even in loss to Celtics

Durant-less Nets show promise even in loss to Celtics

12 hours ago
In Brooklyn's first game without him this season, despite ending in a loss, the Nets showed so much promise by being better...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi all geared up for Annika Invitational golf tilt

Malixi all geared up for Annika Invitational golf tilt

By Jan Veran | 13 hours ago
Rianne Malixi is toning down her expectation level and focusing more on her target as she sets out for the Annika Invitational...
Sports
fbtw
Rangers looking to defend 7s crown in February kick-off

Rangers looking to defend 7s crown in February kick-off

By Rick Olivares | 13 hours ago
Rangers Football Club Philippines will not have long to celebrate their AIA 7s Football Tournament trophy.
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist International repeats over ECHO, nears back-to-back crowns

Blacklist International repeats over ECHO, nears back-to-back crowns

By Michelle Lojo | 13 hours ago
Defending world champions Blacklist International is on the verge of defending its title with a 3-2 upper bracket finals win...
Sports
fbtw
Tropa seek to stretch romp sans top gun

Tropa seek to stretch romp sans top gun

By Olmin Leyba | 23 hours ago
Multi-titled TNT sets out to prove it can get the job done in the kickoff leg of the PBA 3x3 Season 2 Third Conference without...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with