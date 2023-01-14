All-Pinoy M4 final set as ECHO eliminates RRQ Hoshi

ECHO Philippines celebrates after winning over Indonesia's RRQ Hoshi in the Lower Bracket Finals of the M4 World Championships in Jakarta on Saturday

JAKARTA — It's going to be an all-Filipino Grand Finals once more in the world championships of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang as ECHO Philippines outlasted Indonesia favorites RRQ Hoshi, 3-1, in the M4 World Championship Lower Bracket finals at the Tennis Indoor Stadium Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia Saturday.

Hungry to meet compatriots Blacklist International yet again, ECHO's early game aggression saw the game in favor of the Orcas, 17-6 in the opener after 16 minutes.

But RRQ answered back with a dominant 15-6 win in Game Two.

A pendulum-like Game Three saw leads waver between the two teams; but eventually ECHO would run away with the victory after a team fight by the lord saw four heroes down on the RRQ side to take the game, 18-11.

Eager to close out their foes, ECHO struggled to get an early lead as RRQ Hoshi worked hard to extend the series. But a clash by the evolved lord turned the tides in favor of the Orcas, setting up another all Filipino Grand Finals for the world title.

This means that this will be the third straight edition of the world championships where a Filipino squad will reign supreme.

ECHO Philippines go up against defending champions Blacklist International in the Grand Finals, tomorrow, 6:30pm (Manila time).