Malixi all geared up for Annika Invitational golf tilt

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 14, 2023 | 10:24am
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi is toning down her expectation level and focusing more on her target as she sets out for the Annika Invitational beginning Sunday (Monday, Manila time) at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

The 15-year-old Filipina shotmaker is in for an early test of will and character as she drew fancied Anna Davis of the US and Japanese Nika Ito in the 9:30 a.m. flight on No. 1 of the par-73 layout tipped to test the field’s shotmaking and up-and-down skills in all three days of the tournament.

Although the ICTSI-backed ace is ranked higher than Davis at No. 4 in the Rolex AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) rankings, the American No. 6 is coming into the event seeking redemption from her playoff setback to Yana Wilson here last year.

The No. 3 Wilson, meanwhile, kicks off her back-to-back title drive against the top-ranked Gianna Clemente of Florida and Italy’s Francesca Fiorellini in a flight ahead of Malixi’s.

“I’m doing better. Preparation is good as well,” said Malixi, who is out to improve on her tied for 12th finish in the Orlando International Amateur two weeks ago after posting back-to-back finishes in the Malaysian Amateur Open and the Citrus Golf Trail, also in Florida.

“I’ve learned a lot, especially on the mental side. I’ve always found a better way to process things during the course,” she stressed.

That should make her A-ready for this week’s battle against a field teeming with senior high players.

“I’m not setting any expectations for this week but rather focusing on targets,” said Malixi, whose world No. 151 ranking pales in comparison with Davis (No. 10), Clemente (No. 62) and Wilson (No. 87), among others.

But the Filipina is long in talent, which she honed through a series of battles at home and abroad and which she hopes to flaunt in the next three days of the event, which also includes Thai Thanana Kotchasanmanee, who foiled Malixi’s bid in Citrus Golf Trail.

