Blacklist International repeats over ECHO, nears back-to-back crowns

JAKARTA — Defending world champions Blacklist International is on the verge of defending its title with a 3-2 upper bracket finals win over ECHO Philippines in the M4 World Championship knockout stages at the Indoor Stadium Senayan here.

In a rematch of the MPL Philippines Season 10 grand finals, the Orcas dominated Game One, 21-2 victory. But the Agents answered back with a 14-7 win to even the series.

Benedict “Bennyqt” Gonzales on the Karrie propelled ECHO to match point thanks to his key pickoffs and MVP plays in Game Three. But he was unable to complete a split push play in Game Four, which gave the Agents the advantage and forced a decider.

The over-aggression in the early game from ECHO in Game Five proved to be a disadvantage to the Orcas as Blacklist International finished the game in just 12 minutes and 33 seconds.

With the win, Blacklist International makes history once again as the first ever defending champion to make back-to-back grand finals appearances.

"Sobrang saya na meron na naman kaming shot na mag-back to back tapos sobrang saya rin kasi sobrang intense nung game. Parang sobrang refreshing nung nanalo kami kasi sobrang intense nung laban [with ECHO]," said gold laner Kiel "Oheb" Soriano during the post-match interview.

In the lower brackets, home teams RRQ (with Filipino coach Michael "Arcadia" Bocado) and ONIC Esports (with Filipino Jungler Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and coach Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda) eliminated Myanmar's Falcon Esports and North America's The Valley, respectively, to set up an all-Indonesia lower bracket semis duel Sunday at 3 p.m. (Manila time).

ECHO Philippines will face whoever wins the match-up in the lower bracket finals on the same day, 7 p.m. (Manila time).