^

Sports

Ramos hangs on despite 72; Villanueva misses cut

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 13, 2023 | 8:25pm
Ramos hangs on despite 72; Villanueva misses cut
Sean Ramos
File

MANILA, Philippines – Sean Ramos continued to struggle after an explosive start, hobbling with a two-over 72 to drop farther back to joint 39th after three rounds of play in the Asian Tour Qualifying School Section D at the Thana City Country Club in Bangkok, Thailand Friday. 

Amateur Jaehyun Jung and fellow Korean Heemin Chang now lead the tournament.

While Ramos safely made it to the last round of the elims for spots in the Final Qualifying Stage, the young Filipino bidder needs to bounce back strong in the final 18 holes to advance and keep his bid for an Asian Tour card going.

Otherwise, he’d be joining compatriots Dino Villanueva in the sidelines, along with the two other Filipino bets before them, Enrico Gallardo and Gab Manotoc, who failed to make the grade in the Section C elims last week.

Villanueva carded a 74 and wound up with a 54-hole total 13-over 223 and missed the third round cut pegged at 214

Ramos kicked off his Asian Tour card drive with a fiery 66 in the first round for joint sixth but fumbled with a 74 Thursday and failed to gain much with a three-bogey, one-birdie card in the penultimate round.

Starting out at the backside of the par-70 layout, the former national team player bogeyed No. 10 for the second straight day, dropped another stroke on the 14th but birdied No. 17.

Another bogey on the tough par-3 No. 3, however, led to a 72 and a two-over 212 as he slipped from sixth to a share of 31st to joint 38th.

Jung, meanwhile, kept the momentum of his second round 64 as he shot a 65 to gain a share of the lead at 10-under 200 with Chang, whose even par 70 proved enough to put him back in the lead which he co-shared with Matthew Negri in the first round.

Halfway leader Kim Baekjun, also of Korea, fumbled with a 74 after a 65-64 and fell to joint eighth at 203 with Negri and Kim Jonghark matching par 70s for 202s and a share of third with Gyumin Lee and Michael Maguire, who carded identical 68s, and Michele Ortolani, who fired a 69.

GOLF

SEAN RAMOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
F2 taps new coach Regine Diego, Myla Pablo

F2 taps new coach Regine Diego, Myla Pablo

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
F2 Logistics made a historic acquisition of Regine Diego as its new coach and power-hitter Myla Pablo in its quest for glory...
Sports
fbtw

Beyer back for Game 7

By Joaquin Henson | 21 hours ago
East Asia Super League CEO Matt Beyer flew in from Hong Kong at noon, hours before the start of Game 6 in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last Wednesday and joined the crowd...
Sports
fbtw
As the 2023 golf season begins, race for Olympic golf qualification heats up

As the 2023 golf season begins, race for Olympic golf qualification heats up

By Helen Ross | 11 hours ago
The Olympic qualification process plays out over a two-year rolling period and utilizes the Official Olympic Rankings, which...
Sports
fbtw
Revisiting Bocaue glorious moment &nbsp;

Revisiting Bocaue glorious moment  

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
Last time Barangay Ginebra played a Game 7 in a PBA title series, a record 54,086 fans showed up at the Philippine Arena and...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo fancied to rule all SEA Games gymnastics events in Cambodia

Yulo fancied to rule all SEA Games gymnastics events in Cambodia

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
World champion gymnast Caloy Yulo is a favorite to sweep all seven events in the Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games slated May...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ramos hangs on despite 72; Villanueva misses cut

Ramos hangs on despite 72; Villanueva misses cut

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Sean Ramos continued to struggle after an explosive start, hobbling with a two-over 72 to drop farther back to joint 39th...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina aces seek Thai LPGA berths

Filipina aces seek Thai LPGA berths

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Chanelle Avaricio and Harmie Constantino, who combined for five victories in last year’s 11-leg Ladies Philippine Golf...
Sports
fbtw
Messi, Mbappe, Neymar set to join forces for first time since World Cup

Messi, Mbappe, Neymar set to join forces for first time since World Cup

11 hours ago
Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Rennes on Sunday is set to be the first time their superstar front three of Lionel Messi, Kylian...
Sports
fbtw
Dan Ige seeks redemption in UFC Fight Night

Dan Ige seeks redemption in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 11 hours ago
One of the first big fights in this 30th anniversary of the Ultimate Fighting Championship is between American Dan Ige (15-6-0)...
Sports
fbtw
M4: ECHO shuts down ONIC, enters upper bracket finals

M4: ECHO shuts down ONIC, enters upper bracket finals

11 hours ago
ECHO Philippines secured at least a silver-medal finish for the Philippines as it shut down ONIC Esports, 3-1, in the upper...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with