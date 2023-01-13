^

Filipina aces seek Thai LPGA berths

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 13, 2023 | 8:22pm
Chanelle Avaricio and Harmie Constantino

MANILA, Philippines – Chanelle Avaricio and Harmie Constantino, who combined for five victories in last year’s 11-leg Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, lead four other Filipinas seeking spots in the Thailand Ladies PGA through the Qualifying School set January 25-27 at the Watermill Golf Club and Resort in Nakhon Nayok.

The 54-hole elims features a full-packed field of 144, including Marvi Monsalve, Gretchen Villacencio, Rev Alcantara and top amateur and many-time national team player Lois Kaye Go, who has finally decided to launch her pro career in northeast Bangkok.

But they face a daunting task at the short but tough 6,393-yard layout with a slew of other Thai bidders likewise priming up for the elims, headed by former LPGT campaigners Wedchakana Alisara, Sukaporn Budsabakorn and Yoopan Tiranan.

Others vying for Thai LPGA slots are those from Myanmar, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, the US, India, Indonesia and Hong Kong.

The top 60 and ties after 36 holes will advance to the final round with the top 20 earning Category 8/Priority List status with the rest to play in Category 9 and 10 events of one of the region’s premier ladies pro circuits.

The Thai LPGA season kicks off on Feb. 1 with the THB1.2 million BGC Championship, also at the Watermill GC and Resort, where Princess Superal is also expected to play before resuming her campaign on the Japan Step Up Tour.

Avaricio enjoyed a prolific LPGT season last year, ruling the Hallow Ridge, the Caliraya Springs and the Pradera Verde legs. She also hurdled the LPGA Q-School Stage I but fell short of her bid in the next stage of the grueling elims.

Constantino, on the other hand, flourished late in the local circuit, stopping Avaricio’s back-to-back title drive at Pradera Verde then foiling amateur hotshot Rianne Malixi in sudden death to snare the season-ending ICTSI Match Play crown at Villamor.

But focus will also be on the Univ. of South Carolina product Go, groomed as the next big star given her numerous feats while playing for the national team, while the likes of Monsalve, Villacencio and Alcantara all toughened up during the off-season, making them ready for the upcoming three-day elims.

CHANELLE AVARICIO

GOLF

HARMIE CONSTANTINO
Philstar
