Dan Ige seeks redemption in UFC Fight Night

MANILA, Philippines – One of the first big fights in this 30th anniversary of the Ultimate Fighting Championship is between American Dan Ige (15-6-0) and Damon Jackson (22-4-1, 1 NC), which will be part of the main card of UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Imavov on Sunday, January 15, at 8 a.m. (Manila time).

This featherweight match is a study in contrasts.

Ige, once touted as an up-and-coming fighter, has seen his career derailed with a three-match losing streak. His compatriot Jackson has won four straight in the UFC and is 5-1 in the world’s top combat sports organization.

Ige knows that he cannot afford another loss. A defeat could see him cut from the UFC where he is currently 7-5.

The 31-year old from Hawaii has made a career of grinding it out in the ring. A feisty bulldog who scraps and grinds out wins — and even losses — via decision. He will occasionally knock out or submit a foe, but Ige is that guy who fights three punishing rounds.

“I know this is an important fight,” Ige told Philstar.com. “There can be no excuses because I just have to bring it.”

“One of the things I had to work on was getting out of that losing mindset. It was tough because I never experienced a losing streak before. I have to handle it better and come out with my best.”

All three of his losses have been unanimous decisions. That means he was overwhelmed and totally outfought. Not even a split decision.

The loss last June 24, 2022 to Russian fighter Movsar Evloev was especially disappointing when a tentative Ige took to the Octagon. Ige was punished in a lopsided defeat.

“I think my takeaway from those losses aside from having to get better is I can go the distance and I still have not been knocked out in spite of what is dished out to me. I have to work harder though and really prepare for this fight with Damon like my back is against the wall.”

Jackson will be a tough nut to crack as he can take to the fight in so many ways — on the ground to submit or stand-up where he has knockout power. He can also go the distance or end it early.

“I am given the opportunity to fight in the UFC and in the main card,” summed up Ige. “I have to give it my best Saturday (Sunday in Manila). No ifs and buts.”

Ige will be fighting on the same main card as his good friend and Hawaii neighbor, Filipino-American Punahele Soriano, who will battle Russian Roman Kopylov in a middleweight match.

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Imavov will be televised in the Philippines via the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.