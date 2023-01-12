San Pedro, Cabuyao boost twice-to-beat bid in Liga Laguna

Standings:

San Pedro (5-1), Cabuyao (5-2), Calamba (4-2), Sta. Cruz (4-2), San Pablo (4-3), Nagcarlan (2-3), Sta. Rosa (2-4), Cavinti (1-5), Pakil (0-5)

CABUYAO – San Pedro kept a hold of its solo lead even as Cabuyao moved up a notch higher as they bolstered their chances for the twice-to-beat incentive in the Liga Laguna Season 3 recently at the Cabuyao Sports Club here.

The Data Force-backed San Pedro walloped Stone Fire Krah Asia-Sta. Rosa, 96-78, for its fifth win in sixth games and fortified its hold of the top spot.

San Pedro’s onslaught was led by John Abis, a center from Perpetual Help center, who tallied 13 points and provided the inside presence his team needed as it moved closer to securing a twice-to-beat advantage.

The top two teams in the tournament will have a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinal round and home team Layba Trucking Cabuyao bolstered its chances more after outlasting defending champion San Pablo, 93-87, in the main game.

Cabuyao banked on Nikko Aguilar, who sizzled for 28 points, including seven three-point shots and helped the Alex Angeles-coached squad to its fifth win in seven games.

But Aguilar did more than just scoring, adding seven assists to go along with four steals while Shin Manacsa added 16 and big man Ronndel Turingan contributed 14.

Also winning was Sta. Cruz, which picked up its third straight victory with a dominating 100-87 triumph over Pakil to stay in the hunt for a top two berth.

The win allowed Sta. Cruz to forge a tie for third to fourth spots with Calamba at 4-2 win-loss slate.