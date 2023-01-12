ONE gains momentum in US market after busy 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Singapore promotion ONE Championship is riding on the back of a successful campaign in 2022 with its expansion to the western market.

While retaining its status as one of the top combat sports promotions in Asia, ONE also introduced itself to the US' viewer-rich market.

The promotion's presence in the West was spearheaded by a partnership with streaming service Amazon Prime Video, which has started broadcasting ONE shows in US primetime since August 2022.

According to the company, they were able to get "solid viewership numbers" through the venture.

Per a media release, ONE reached 7.3 million eyes in digital organic video views over the last 12 months, beating rival promotion UFC, who racked up 4.3 million viewers in that stretch.

ONE has also upped its social media follower count, finishing at 54 million by the turn of the year, besting US-based counterparts like Bellator (9 million) and PFL (5 million), its Asian counterpart in Rizin (2 million), and European giants like Glory (8 million) and KSW (2 million).

Aside from the socials count, ONE has also beefed up its roster with its number of fighters, moving up to nearly 600, bested only by UFC’s near-700 roster count, and beating several US rivals.

Several top fighters from different disciplines made their respective debuts in that stretch, too, like Roberto Soldic in MMA, brothers Kade and Tye Ruotolo and Mikey Musumeci in submission grappling, and Jonathan Di Bella in kickboxing.

The numbers are just a precursor to what’s in store for ONE in the US, as the promotion has also announced its first event on American soil with ONE Fight Night 10 on May 6 at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

In the headliner, ONE Flyweight World Champion Demetrious Johnson will complete his trilogy against Adriano Moraes and attempt to retain the belt that he captured from the Brazilian in 2022.