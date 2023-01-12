^

Sports

KBL: Abando shows out vs pal Abarrientos, leads Anyang to victory over Ulsan

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 12, 2023 | 10:39am
KBL: Abando shows out vs pal Abarrientos, leads Anyang to victory over Ulsan
Rhenz Abando
Facebook / Anyang KGC

MANILA, Philippines — Rhenz Abando came out victorious in a battle of Filipino reinforcements in the 2022-23 KBL season as the Anyang KGC bested the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus in a 100-86 blowout at the Dongchun Gymnasium on Wednesday.

The visitors came up big as Abando erupted for 20 points, three boards, two steals, two blocks and an assist in 30 minutes of play against RJ Abarrientos' squad.

The former NCAA MVP fouled out with 6:12 ticks left. But his presence wasn't all that missed as Anyang had already seized control of the game, having led by as much as 29 points.

Though Ulsan tried to stage a late comeback, it could only get to within 12 at the closest. Abando and Anyang remained atop the KBL standings at 22-9 before the KBL All-Star festivities this weekend.

Supporting Abando's efforts were Oh Se-keu who chipped in 18 markers, six boards and six dimes, and Omari Spellman, who added 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Abarrientos, who is set to see action in the All-Star activties, was held to six points, going only 2-of-9 from beyond the arc. He also had four assists and three steals as Ulsan fell to 17-14.

Gaige Prim paced Phoebus in the losing effort with 23 points, 10 boards, three assists, two steals and a block.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Guiao raises concern on guest teams

Guiao raises concern on guest teams

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao is suggesting for the PBA to revisit a foreign guest team’s terms of engagement...
Sports
fbtw
Powell powers Bay Area's survival vs Ginebra, forces Game 7

Powell powers Bay Area's survival vs Ginebra, forces Game 7

By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
Powell, who made key baskets to keep his team afloat late in the game when Ginebra threatened to pull away, hit crucial free...
Sports
fbtw
Bianca Bustamante joins Formula 4 UAE Championship

Bianca Bustamante joins Formula 4 UAE Championship

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
So far, with the moves Bianca Bustamante has made, she has pushed herself closer and closer to the top of the sport.
Sports
fbtw

Single not for long?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Newly-crowned WBO minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem shyly avoided the question when he was asked if marriage was on his mind a few days after he wrested the crown from Japanese Masataka Taniguchi via a second-round...
Sports
fbtw

Collegiate aces beef up Strong 5

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Philippine contingent Strong Group has further beefed up its lineup for the coming Dubai tilt in adding a bevy of collegiate stalwarts led by Adamson’s Jerom Lastimosa.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bianca Bustamante begins to race for her dreams in F4 in Dubai

Bianca Bustamante begins to race for her dreams in F4 in Dubai

By Rick Olivares | 10 minutes ago
For Bianca Bustamante, life is like racing.
Sports
fbtw
'Carl is family': UP coach Monteverde bids Japan-bound Tamayo goodbye

'Carl is family': UP coach Monteverde bids Japan-bound Tamayo goodbye

By Luisa Morales | 12 minutes ago
Since handling him in high school, Monteverde has been a part of Tamayo's journey in basketball.
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist International survives home favorite RRQ Hoshi

Blacklist International survives home favorite RRQ Hoshi

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
In front of an estimated crowd of over 1000 at the watch party at the Tennis Outdoor Stadium plus an estimated 2,300 attendees...
Sports
fbtw
Bay Area coach high on Powell's sheer will to lead Dragons in staying alive vs Ginebra

Bay Area coach high on Powell's sheer will to lead Dragons in staying alive vs Ginebra

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Even as he missed most of the journey to the finals with an injury, Powell came back on a mission. He finished with 29 points...
Sports
fbtw
Dragons roar back to life

Dragons roar back to life

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Myles Powell is back with a vengeance and so is Bay Area’s title bid.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with