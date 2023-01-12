KBL: Abando shows out vs pal Abarrientos, leads Anyang to victory over Ulsan

MANILA, Philippines — Rhenz Abando came out victorious in a battle of Filipino reinforcements in the 2022-23 KBL season as the Anyang KGC bested the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus in a 100-86 blowout at the Dongchun Gymnasium on Wednesday.

The visitors came up big as Abando erupted for 20 points, three boards, two steals, two blocks and an assist in 30 minutes of play against RJ Abarrientos' squad.

The former NCAA MVP fouled out with 6:12 ticks left. But his presence wasn't all that missed as Anyang had already seized control of the game, having led by as much as 29 points.

Though Ulsan tried to stage a late comeback, it could only get to within 12 at the closest. Abando and Anyang remained atop the KBL standings at 22-9 before the KBL All-Star festivities this weekend.

Supporting Abando's efforts were Oh Se-keu who chipped in 18 markers, six boards and six dimes, and Omari Spellman, who added 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Abarrientos, who is set to see action in the All-Star activties, was held to six points, going only 2-of-9 from beyond the arc. He also had four assists and three steals as Ulsan fell to 17-14.

Gaige Prim paced Phoebus in the losing effort with 23 points, 10 boards, three assists, two steals and a block.