^

Sports

Bay Area coach high on Powell's sheer will to lead Dragons in staying alive vs Ginebra

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 12, 2023 | 10:06am
Bay Area coach high on Powell's sheer will to lead Dragons in staying alive vs Ginebra
Myles Powell
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The Bay Area Dragons rode a big game from the returning Myles Powell to force Game Seven in the PBA Commissioner's Cup against crowd favorites Barangay Ginebra San Miguel on Wednesday.

Even as he missed most of the journey to the finals with an injury, Powell came back on a mission. He finished with 29 points and came up with clutch free throws and a big offensive board to help the guest team hold on for the victory with their backs against the wall.

His coach, Brian Goorjian, had nothing but praise for the former NBA player.

Knowing just how difficult it was to face off with Ginebra in a high pressure game off of a lengthy layoff, Goorjian said that it was simply Powell's determination that towed them to the victory.

"I had exhausted bodies on the floor and what we do and how we play to stay with this team is exhausting," Goorjian admitted after the game.

"And the guy next to me, [Powell], is not in condition to walk into something like that, it's totally will. His will, he's shown that's his spirit — it's incredible," he added.

The tactician said that the younger players in the squad were able to ride the energy of Powell into the endgame.

"Our guys, our young kids know that about him and there's somebody to play off and we put the ball in his hands the last five minutes of the game when we went down seven and he took us to the promised land so we got another one," he said.

On Sunday, in front of what is expected to be a record crowd at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, Powell will attempt to lead his team anew to the trophy against all odds.

Knowing just how big their winner-take-all Game Seven will be, Goorjian relished being able to partake in a series like this against the Gin Kings.

"I look at everybody here and I say, I've never been a part of anything like this, that was so special in that arena and how great of a basketball series has this been and what's coming up next on Sunday is gonna be incredible," he said.

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Guiao raises concern on guest teams

Guiao raises concern on guest teams

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao is suggesting for the PBA to revisit a foreign guest team’s terms of engagement...
Sports
fbtw
Powell powers Bay Area's survival vs Ginebra, forces Game 7

Powell powers Bay Area's survival vs Ginebra, forces Game 7

By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
Powell, who made key baskets to keep his team afloat late in the game when Ginebra threatened to pull away, hit crucial free...
Sports
fbtw
Bianca Bustamante joins Formula 4 UAE Championship

Bianca Bustamante joins Formula 4 UAE Championship

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
So far, with the moves Bianca Bustamante has made, she has pushed herself closer and closer to the top of the sport.
Sports
fbtw

Single not for long?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Newly-crowned WBO minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem shyly avoided the question when he was asked if marriage was on his mind a few days after he wrested the crown from Japanese Masataka Taniguchi via a second-round...
Sports
fbtw

Collegiate aces beef up Strong 5

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Philippine contingent Strong Group has further beefed up its lineup for the coming Dubai tilt in adding a bevy of collegiate stalwarts led by Adamson’s Jerom Lastimosa.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bianca Bustamante begins to race for her dreams in F4 in Dubai

Bianca Bustamante begins to race for her dreams in F4 in Dubai

By Rick Olivares | 10 minutes ago
For Bianca Bustamante, life is like racing.
Sports
fbtw
'Carl is family': UP coach Monteverde bids Japan-bound Tamayo goodbye

'Carl is family': UP coach Monteverde bids Japan-bound Tamayo goodbye

By Luisa Morales | 12 minutes ago
Since handling him in high school, Monteverde has been a part of Tamayo's journey in basketball.
Sports
fbtw
KBL: Abando shows out vs pal Abarrientos, leads Anyang to victory over Ulsan

KBL: Abando shows out vs pal Abarrientos, leads Anyang to victory over Ulsan

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The visitors came up big as Abando erupted for 20 points, three boards, two steals, two blocks and an assist in 30 minutes...
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist International survives home favorite RRQ Hoshi

Blacklist International survives home favorite RRQ Hoshi

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
In front of an estimated crowd of over 1000 at the watch party at the Tennis Outdoor Stadium plus an estimated 2,300 attendees...
Sports
fbtw

Heat go 40-of-40 from stripe, edge Thunder

11 hours ago
Jimmy Butler led a record-breaking shooting display from the free-throw line as the Miami Heat edged past the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-111 on Tuesday.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with