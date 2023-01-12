Bay Area coach high on Powell's sheer will to lead Dragons in staying alive vs Ginebra

MANILA, Philippines — The Bay Area Dragons rode a big game from the returning Myles Powell to force Game Seven in the PBA Commissioner's Cup against crowd favorites Barangay Ginebra San Miguel on Wednesday.

Even as he missed most of the journey to the finals with an injury, Powell came back on a mission. He finished with 29 points and came up with clutch free throws and a big offensive board to help the guest team hold on for the victory with their backs against the wall.

His coach, Brian Goorjian, had nothing but praise for the former NBA player.

Knowing just how difficult it was to face off with Ginebra in a high pressure game off of a lengthy layoff, Goorjian said that it was simply Powell's determination that towed them to the victory.

"I had exhausted bodies on the floor and what we do and how we play to stay with this team is exhausting," Goorjian admitted after the game.

"And the guy next to me, [Powell], is not in condition to walk into something like that, it's totally will. His will, he's shown that's his spirit — it's incredible," he added.

The tactician said that the younger players in the squad were able to ride the energy of Powell into the endgame.

"Our guys, our young kids know that about him and there's somebody to play off and we put the ball in his hands the last five minutes of the game when we went down seven and he took us to the promised land so we got another one," he said.

On Sunday, in front of what is expected to be a record crowd at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, Powell will attempt to lead his team anew to the trophy against all odds.

Knowing just how big their winner-take-all Game Seven will be, Goorjian relished being able to partake in a series like this against the Gin Kings.

"I look at everybody here and I say, I've never been a part of anything like this, that was so special in that arena and how great of a basketball series has this been and what's coming up next on Sunday is gonna be incredible," he said.