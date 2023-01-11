Powell powers Bay Area's survival vs Ginebra, forces Game 7

MANILA, Philippines — The Bay Area Dragons lived to fight another day behind the late heroics of reinforcement Myles Powell in their 87-84 escape act over the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings in Game Six of the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

Powell, who made key baskets to keep his team afloat late in the game when Ginebra threatened to pull away, hit crucial free throws and grabbed the offensive board in the endgame to extend the series.

Justin Brownlee took over for Ginebra in the third quarter, scoring 16 points in the period alone to help the Gin Kings get back from a 12-point deficit.

He hit a 3-pointer with 1:39 ticks remaining in the third to give Ginebra their first lead of the game, 62-61.

But the Dragons were not to be denied as they leaned on the returning Powell as he recovered from an injury.

Though Brownlee continued his rampage to get Ginebra within one, 84-85, with 2:24 remaining in the game, the crowd favorites went cold from the field as they could not buy a bucket.

With time against them, Ginebra was forced to play the foul game, sending Powell to the charity stripe.

Though a split at the line with seven ticks left held the door ajar for the Gin Kings, Powell was able to grab his own miss and forced Ginebra to foul him again.

While the former NBA player could only stretch the lead to three with five seconds remaining, Japeth Aguilar missed on a potential game-tying shot in the ensuing final possession to help Bay Area hold on.

The Dragons and the Gin Kings will thus collide in a winner-take-all Game Seven on Sunday at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Powell finished with 29 points for Bay Area to go along with seven boards and three assists.

Hayden Blankley, who provided support to Powell in the fourth quarter, ended up with 23 markers, seven rebounds and one assist.

Brownlee had a monster triple-double of 37 points, 10 boards and 11 assists while also tallying four steals and four blocks in the losing effort.

Christian Standhardinger and Aguilar chipped in 12 points each to pace the locals.