^

Sports

Powell powers Bay Area's survival vs Ginebra, forces Game 7

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 11, 2023 | 8:23pm
Powell powers Bay Area's survival vs Ginebra, forces Game 7
Myles Powell
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The Bay Area Dragons lived to fight another day behind the late heroics of reinforcement Myles Powell in their 87-84 escape act over the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings in Game Six of the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

Powell, who made key baskets to keep his team afloat late in the game when Ginebra threatened to pull away, hit crucial free throws and grabbed the offensive board in the endgame to extend the series.

Justin Brownlee took over for Ginebra in the third quarter, scoring 16 points in the period alone to help the Gin Kings get back from a 12-point deficit.

He hit a 3-pointer with 1:39 ticks remaining in the third to give Ginebra their first lead of the game, 62-61.

But the Dragons were not to be denied as they leaned on the returning Powell as he recovered from an injury.

Though Brownlee continued his rampage to get Ginebra within one, 84-85, with 2:24 remaining in the game, the crowd favorites went cold from the field as they could not buy a bucket.

With time against them, Ginebra was forced to play the foul game, sending Powell to the charity stripe.

Though a split at the line with seven ticks left held the door ajar for the Gin Kings, Powell was able to grab his own miss and forced Ginebra to foul him again.

While the former NBA player could only stretch the lead to three with five seconds remaining, Japeth Aguilar missed on a potential game-tying shot in the ensuing final possession to help Bay Area hold on.

The Dragons and the Gin Kings will thus collide in a winner-take-all Game Seven on Sunday at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Powell finished with 29 points for Bay Area to go along with seven boards and three assists.

Hayden Blankley, who provided support to Powell in the fourth quarter, ended up with 23 markers, seven rebounds and one assist.

Brownlee had a monster triple-double of 37 points, 10 boards and 11 assists while also tallying four steals and four blocks in the losing effort.

Christian Standhardinger and Aguilar chipped in 12 points each to pace the locals.

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Guiao raises concern on guest teams

Guiao raises concern on guest teams

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao is suggesting for the PBA to revisit a foreign guest team’s terms of engagement...
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group taps 3 top scoring guards from UAAP, NCAA for Dubai tiff

Strong Group taps 3 top scoring guards from UAAP, NCAA for Dubai tiff

6 hours ago
Apart from Lopez, team owner Jacob Lao announced the inclusion of UP’s Joel Cagulangan, Adamson’s Jerom Lastimosa...
Sports
fbtw
Juan GDL shines in BC Wolves win over Valmiera

Juan GDL shines in BC Wolves win over Valmiera

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Gomez de Liaño, who is the first homegrown male Filipino player to sign in Europe, was named a starter in the victory...
Sports
fbtw
Bianca Bustamante joins Formula 4 UAE Championship

Bianca Bustamante joins Formula 4 UAE Championship

By Anthony Suntay | 12 hours ago
So far, with the moves Bianca Bustamante has made, she has pushed herself closer and closer to the top of the sport.
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Punahele Soriano headlines UFC Fight Night on Jan. 15

Fil-Am Punahele Soriano headlines UFC Fight Night on Jan. 15

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
The 30-year-old Soriano has nine wins and two losses in his career. In the UFC, he is 3-2 with his most recent bout — a...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fans targeting Djokovic risk being kicked out of Australian Open

Fans targeting Djokovic risk being kicked out of Australian Open

4 hours ago
Australian Open spectators were warned on Wednesday that they risk being ejected if they target nine-time champion Novak...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-UP star Tamayo joins Japan B. League's Golden Kings

Ex-UP star Tamayo joins Japan B. League's Golden Kings

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
A day after he announced his departure from the University of the Philippines, Tamayo on Wednesday was officially unveiled...
Sports
fbtw
Ramos flourishes with 66 in big Asian Tour elims start

Ramos flourishes with 66 in big Asian Tour elims start

7 hours ago
Sean Ramos recovered big from an early backside stumble with a cluster of birdies as he produced an impressive four-under...
Sports
fbtw
Acer bares new 3D Ultra Mode for SpatialLabs TrueGame

Acer bares new 3D Ultra Mode for SpatialLabs TrueGame

7 hours ago
Acer ushers in a new era of 3D gaming with the unveiling of its 3D Ultra stereoscopic viewing feature dubbed SpatialLabs...
Sports
fbtw
Gutang's Sakers bounce back; Suwon waits for Ildefonso in KBL

Gutang's Sakers bounce back; Suwon waits for Ildefonso in KBL

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Gutang finished with seven points, four assists and one board in 14 minutes of play to help Changwon improve to 17-12.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with