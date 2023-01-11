^

Strong Group taps 3 top shooting guards from UAAP, NCAA for Dubai tiff

January 11, 2023 | 3:42pm
Jerom Lastimosa (left) and JD Cagulangan (right)
MANILA, Philippines – After successfully getting the services of three former NBA players and Filipino-American Sedrick Barefield, Strong Group has added Lebron Lopez and three other collegiate stars to its roster as it prepares for its title campaign in the 32nd Dubai International Championship from January 27 to February 5.

Apart from Lopez, team owner Jacob Lao announced the inclusion of UP’s Joel Cagulangan, Adamson’s Jerom Lastimosa and College of St. Benilde’s Miguel Oczon to the team that is out to keep the country’s dominance in the tournament that gathers the top club teams in the Middle East.

“We all know JD (Cagulangan) can make big shots and lead a championship team he’s been doing it for a while now,” said Lao. “I’m just excited for him to showcase his talents as he gets the chance to represent the country.”

Lao once expressed his gratitude to the Gilas management for allowing Lopez to suit up for the team that is determined to keep the crown to a Philippine club team. Mighty Sports completed a grand sweep of the title three years ago to become the first club team outside of the Middle East to win the event.

“Great talent. Still raw but we are hopeful we can give him the opportunity to improve himself and gain some experience,” said Strong Group coach Charles Tiu.

Tiu is likewise convinced the team is already good enough but his main concern for now is how to develop team chemistry with less than three weeks to prepare.

What excites Tiu is the presence of Cagulangan, Oczon and Lastimosa in the team, saying: “I love shooting guards and we are thankful they (their schools) allow them to play for us.

“Hopefully they will improve further playing with and against some great players,” Tiu added.

The team is reinforced by former NBA star Nick Young, ex-PBA import Shabazz Muhammad and Renaldo Balkman, the same player who helped Mighty Sports win the title the last time.

Also named in the lineup are Korean Basketball League-bound Justine Baltazar, NCAA MVP and College of St. Benilde forward Will Gozum, and former Ateneo Blue Eagles BJ Andrade and Inand Fornillos.

Guiao raises concern on guest teams

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao is suggesting for the PBA to revisit a foreign guest team’s terms of engagement...
Juan GDL shines in BC Wolves win over Valmiera

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Gomez de Liaño, who is the first homegrown male Filipino player to sign in Europe, was named a starter in the victory...
Bianca Bustamante joins Formula 4 UAE Championship

By Anthony Suntay | 7 hours ago
So far, with the moves Bianca Bustamante has made, she has pushed herself closer and closer to the top of the sport.
New rules allow high-caliber Gilas to strut stuff in Cambodia

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Under new rules, the Philippines could field any player carrying a Philippine passport in its bid to reclaim the precious gold medal in men’s basketball in the Southeast Asian Games.
Sports
fbtw
Bay Area to leave it all on floor

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
It’s do-or-die for Bay Area against Barangay Ginebra in Game 6 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals at the Smart...
Latest
abtest
Ex-UP star Tamayo joins Japan B. League's Golden Kings

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
A day after he announced his departure from the University of the Philippines, Tamayo on Wednesday was officially unveiled...
Ramos flourishes with 66 in big Asian Tour elims start

2 hours ago
Sean Ramos recovered big from an early backside stumble with a cluster of birdies as he produced an impressive four-under...
Acer bares new 3D Ultra Mode for SpatialLabs TrueGame

2 hours ago
Acer ushers in a new era of 3D gaming with the unveiling of its 3D Ultra stereoscopic viewing feature dubbed SpatialLabs...
Fil-Am Punahele Soriano headlines UFC Fight Night on Jan. 15

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
The 30-year-old Soriano has nine wins and two losses in his career. In the UFC, he is 3-2 with his most recent bout — a...
Gutang's Sakers bounce back; Suwon waits for Ildefonso in KBL

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Gutang finished with seven points, four assists and one board in 14 minutes of play to help Changwon improve to 17-12.
