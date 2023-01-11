^

Acer bares new 3D Ultra Mode for SpatialLabs TrueGame

Philstar.com
January 11, 2023 | 2:31pm
Acer bares new 3D Ultra Mode for SpatialLabs TrueGame
SpatialLabs TrueGame combines eye-tracking, a stereoscopic 3D display, and real-time scene rendering technologies to bring 3D scenes, objects and characters to life

MANILA, Philippines – Acer ushers in a new era of 3D gaming with the unveiling of its 3D Ultra stereoscopic viewing feature dubbed SpatialLabs TrueGame, a glasses-free 3D gaming mode where gamers can see games with enhanced stereo rendering capabilities, projecting images with depth and 3D geometry.  The new 3D Ultra Mode will go live via a software update by the end of January 2023, said Acer.

It combines eye-tracking, a stereoscopic 3D display, and real-time scene rendering technologies to bring 3D scenes, objects and characters to life and also supports the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop and Acer SpatialLabs View display.

“We have upgraded the software so the depth of the 3D is even deeper. The upgrade is also based on the premise that people have different eyesight now so the update is comfortable to each person’s eye. And also you can enable 3D with one click,” said Tiffany Huang, Co-Chief Operating Officer at Acer Inc. 

Users can now enjoy stereoscopic 3D gaming with a click of a button, as the patented One-click Game Play function allows TrueGame to automatically launch installed games with their pre-configured 3D profiles. The new update includes 3D Sense, a collection of 3D stereo effect configurations to match players’ preferences in terms of visual details, effects and 3D depth intensity. TrueGame allows the game to be presented in a way that’s tailored for different players. It also continues to support game titles with new profiles added every month, including AAA titles and classics.

