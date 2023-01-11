^

Gutang's Sakers bounce back; Suwon waits for Ildefonso in KBL

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 11, 2023 | 12:59pm
MANILA, Philippines — Justin Gutang and the Changwon LG Sakers are back in the win column after an 85-61 victory over the Seoul SK Knights on Tuesday at the Jamsil Students Gymnasium in the 2022-23 KBL season.

Gutang finished with seven points, four assists and one board in 14 minutes of play to help Changwon improve to 17-12.

He played supporting role to Lee Jae-do's 19 points, four rebounds and two dimes, while Asseem MaSrei added 14 markers, 19 rebounds and seven assists in the convincing victory.

Elsewhere, the Suwon KT SonicBoom continued to wait for the clearance of newly signed Filipino reinforcement Dave Ildefonso.

They lost to Jeonju KCC Egis, 79-60, at the Suwon KT Arena.

Without Ildefonso, Suwon leaned on Jarrod Jones, who tallied 14 points and four rebounds in the loss.

Suwon absorbed their second straight setback and fell to 13-17.

Meanwhile, Ildefonso's former teammate SJ Belangel struggled for the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus as they lost to the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 87-76, on Monday at Goyang Gymnasium.

Belangel finished with only two points and an assist to his name.
Lee Dae-heon led Daegu in the losing effort with 24 points and five boards.

The Pegasus thus saw their win streak stopped at two games and fell to 12-17 for the season.

