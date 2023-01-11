Juan GDL shines in BC Wolves win over Valmiera

MANILA, Philippines – Juan Gomez de Liaño broke out of his shell in just his second game in the European North Basketball League (ENBL) with the BC Wolves, finishing with a game-high scoring output in his team’s 89-60 win over Valmiera GLASS VIA at the Valmeria Olympic Center on Tuesday.

Gomez de Liaño, who is the first homegrown male Filipino player to sign in Europe, was named a starter in the victory as he poured in 22 points on an efficient 8-of-14 clip from the field.

He also added two rebounds, four assists, five steals and a block in just 24 minutes of action. The former UP standout swished five triples as well.

The Wolves rode a huge fourth quarter where they outscored Valmiera, 31-18, to take the lopsided victory.

The Filipino reinforcement paced the Wolves to their second win in the 2022-23 season of the ENBL after a quiet opening game just two days prior.

In his squad’s 79-77 escape act over the Tartu Ulikool Maks and Moorits on Monday, Gomez de Liaño played just over five minutes and finished with just an assist.

Now with a breakout game so early on in the tournament, Gomez de Liaño hopes to continue contributing for the Wolves.

The former PBA D-League MVP gets to show his wares in the ENBL even as he is used sparingly in the BC Wolves' local league Lietuvos krepsinio lyga.

There, the Wolves hold a 10-5 slate and are third in the standings of the 12-team league.

In the ENBL, Gomez de Liaño and the Wolves are 2-0.

The Wolves play in the Lietuvos krepsinio lyga next on Sunday, January 15, against Utenos Juventus then face Trefl Sopot on January 17 in the ENBL.