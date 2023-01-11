World Cup-bound, Filipinas eye Paris Olympics berth

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women's national football team begins its journey to another historic feat soon as it is set to know its foes in the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifying tournament with the draw set Thursday at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Having qualified to the elite FIFA Women's World Cup slated later this year in Australia and New Zealand, the Filipinas now want to continue the momentum and clinch their maiden appearance in the Summer Games as well.

Ranked No. 53 in the world, the Filipina booters are in Pot 1 in the draw along with Vietnam, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, Myanmar, Uzbekistan and India.

The qualifiers will see 26 teams divided into five groups of four and two groups of three vying in a single round-robin format. They play in centralized venue from April 3 to 11.

The top teams from the seven groups advance to the next round with the five highest seeded teams in the region, namely DPR Korea, Japan, Australia, China PR and the Korea Republic.

There, only the three group winners and the best second placer will move on to home-and-away playoff matches for the two spots to Paris.

The seeds for the first round draw are based on the latest FIFA Women’s World Ranking released on December 9, 2022, while the participants who do not feature in the ranking table are listed as non-ranked teams.

In the Olympic qualifiers for Tokyo, the Philippines reached the second round of qualifying before bowing out with a loss to Chinese Taipei.

Other pots in the draw are as follows:

Pot 2: Islamic Republic of Iran, Jordan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Nepal, Krygz Republic, Mongolia

Pot 3: Palestine, Singapore, Turkmenistan, Bangladesh, Lebanon, Tajikistan, Timor-leste

Pot 4: Sri Lanka, Maldives, Pakistan, Bhutan and Afghanistan

The Filipinas will see action in the 2023 Pinatar Cup in Spain before the OQT, still as part of their long-term preparations for the FIFA Women's World Cup.

They are also expected to compete in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia in May.