PCAP to organize inter-commercial, inter-collegiate tourneys

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
January 11, 2023 | 9:53am
MANILA, Philippines – As part of their commitment to help grow chess in the Philippines, the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) is hosting two pocket tournaments this 2023.

With the regular PCAP tournament schedule pared down to two — the All-Filipino Cup that kicks off this February and the import-spiced Wesley So Cup that will happen toward the second half of the year —  the league is organizing two tournaments.

The first is the inter-commercial tournament that takes place in the month of June, followed by the inter-collegiate tournament in July. 

The aim of both moves is to give opportunities to other sectors. 

During the third conference of the 2022 season — the Open Conference — the Chess Executives participated in the competition. The squad was made up of business professionals. 

According to PCAP Commissioner Atty. Paul Elauria, the league has been about giving opportunities. In its very first season, the National Chess Paralympic Team participated. And recently, the Pasig Grassroots Team took part.

The inter-collegiate tournament will be sort of a preseason for college and university squads in preparation for their leagues.

The third season of PCAP will begin with the annual draft that will be held live at Estancia Mall in Pasig City on February 5 at 6 p.m.

CHESS

PCAP
