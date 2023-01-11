Bianca Bustamante joins Formula 4 UAE Championship

MANILA, Philippines – I have been following the career of Bianca Bustamante almost since she began in karting, and I have always believed that the sky is the limit for this talented and very determined young lady.

In an athlete’s career, you need to have a great team behind you, a lot of luck, and make the right moves.

So far, with the moves Bianca has made, she has pushed herself closer and closer to the top of the sport.

Bustamante has just joined PREMA for the Formula 4 UAE Championship in preparation for the upcoming 2023 season. The announcement comes off the back of an impressive rookie year in 2022, which saw the up-and-coming Asian talent transition from karts to formula cars.

She will kick off her 2023 season with the iconic Italian team in the 2023 Formula 4 UAE Championship, which sees a massive grid of 40 cars. Beginning on January 13, the competition will see Bustamante compete in a five-round, 15-race series visiting Dubai, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi.

The winter series will serve as an integral preparation for the 2023 season, during which Bustamante aims to work on her race experience and develop her driving techniques. She will also receive considerable seat time in the new Tatuus F4 T421 GEN2 car across the events, each consisting of multiple test days, free practice, qualifying and 3 races per weekend; allowing her to get familiar with the car and the circuits to push herself further as a driver.

This is huge for Bianca, as she signs with one of the most celebrated and successful racing organizations with a proven track record in developing young and rising talent. The team has 40 years of racing experience with the highest level of technical support, driver training and on-track performance, which will equip Bustamante with all the tools to reach her full potential on the track.

Bustamante has been breaking barriers and setting milestones for female motorsports in the Philippines and across Asia. Having completed a full season with the W Series Academy team in 2022 — and finishing as the highest classified rookie in the Driver Standings — the young Filipina is making another leap towards her ultimate goal — Formula 1.

Bustamante’s opportunity is made possible through support from Lance East Office, the family office of successful gaming and tech entrepreneur Laurence Escalante. As part of the sponsorship, Bustamante and her car will promote his Lance East Exotics brand.