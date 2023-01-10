^

Sports

Bay Area tries to stay alive vs Ginebra, activates Powell

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
January 10, 2023 | 4:03pm
Bay Area tries to stay alive vs Ginebra, activates Powell
Myles Powell
PBA media bureau

Game Wednesday (Smart Araneta Coliseum)
5:45 p.m. – Bay Area vs Ginebra (Ginebra leads series, 3-2)

MANILA, Philippines – With Barangay Ginebra poised for the kill shot, besieged Bay Area is preparing an ambush with a newly reactivated weapon — one that the Gin Kings never dealt with before — at the forefront.

Action-starved Myles Powell returns to active duty vice the injured Andrew Nicholson (ankle sprain) as the Dragons carry out their do-or-die mission in Game Six of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Powell whipped up a storm in the eight games he played in the eliminations, averaging 37.25 points, 8.38 rebounds, three assists and two steals, before going down on “severe foot injury” and giving way to Nicholson in the playoffs.

As Nicholson struggles to hit 100% after missing the last two games, the desperate Dragons deemed it best to roll the dice with Powell, who hasn’t played or even practiced since leading Bay Area to a 140-108 rout of TNT in its elims wrapup last November 23.

Powell’s surprising re-installment forces the Gin Kings to a quick recalibration of tactics for the title-clincher attempt at 5:45 p.m.

“It’s going to change their game and it’s going to have to change the way we play our defense,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone of the import switch, which became a possibility when Nicholson limped out of Game Three. 

After getting comfortable scheming against the 6-foot-10 Nicholson, Cone’s troops have little time to plot against the 6-foot-2 Powell, who was also in the reserve list when Ginebra and Bay Area initially faced off in the elims.

Best import Justin Brownlee and Ginebra’s backcourt troopers from Best Player of the Conference Scottie Thompson to “Ironman” LA Tenorio (if he’s cleared to play after suffering an abdominal strain in Game Five) to defensive guard Nards Pinto will have their hands full in this closeout bid.

Dragons’ locals Hayden Blankley, Kobey Lam, Zhu Songwei and Liu Chuanxing are as tough as they get, stealing a series-tying 94-86 victory in Game 4 without an import and pushing Ginebra to the limit in a fighting 101-91 loss in Game 5 without Nicholson and top playmaker Glen Yang.  

“It’s a tough group and they’re really well-coached and disciplined,” said Cone.

If they successfully slay the Dragons, the Gin Kings will capture their fourth PBA championship in the last six conferences. If the Dragons survive, they will set the stage for a winner-take-all decider on Friday the 13th at the 55,000-seater Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan, with a chance to be the first foreign guest team to win a PBA conference since Nicholas Stoodley in 1980.

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BAY AREA DRAGONS

GIN KINGS

GINEBRA

PBA FINALS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MMA world pays tribute after 'precious soul' Victoria Lee dies aged 18

MMA world pays tribute after 'precious soul' Victoria Lee dies aged 18

1 day ago
The death of 18-year-old rising MMA star Victoria "The Prodigy" Lee, announced at the weekend, has prompted an outpouring...
Sports
fbtw

Still the Man

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
It’s been a while since Stanley Pringle played a key role in lifting Barangay Ginebra to a win in the PBA.
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA player Nick Young in town to join Dubai-bound Strong Group squad

Ex-NBA player Nick Young in town to join Dubai-bound Strong Group squad

1 hour ago
Former NBA star Nick Young has finally arrived in the country to join the rest of the Strong Group team that has less than...
Sports
fbtw
Rebuilding Petro Gazz signs Almadro as head coach

Rebuilding Petro Gazz signs Almadro as head coach

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Reigning Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference champions Petro Gazz starts its rebuild by tapping former Choco Mucho...
Sports
fbtw
Eala gets early boot in Australian Open, loses to Japanese foe

Eala gets early boot in Australian Open, loses to Japanese foe

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala crashed out of contention in the 2023 Australian Open, running out of steam in a tough 6-4, 6-7, 3-6 defeat against...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
New Philippine sports chief promises timely release of athlete allowances

New Philippine sports chief promises timely release of athlete allowances

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Philippine Sports Commission chair Richard Bachmann on Tuesday vowed to fully give all the national athletes needs including...
Sports
fbtw
Brodeth eyes twin titles in PPS Iloilo netfest

Brodeth eyes twin titles in PPS Iloilo netfest

2 hours ago
Kimi Brodeth hopes to ride the momentum of her title romp in the Masters Top 8, gunning for no less than two titles in the...
Sports
fbtw
Tatum stars as Celtics hold off Bulls; Nuggets, Grizzlies win

Tatum stars as Celtics hold off Bulls; Nuggets, Grizzlies win

3 hours ago
Jayson Tatum scored 32 points to help the Boston Celtics hold off the determined Chicago Bulls and reach the midway point...
Sports
fbtw
UFC's John Gooden optimistic for MMA in 2023

UFC's John Gooden optimistic for MMA in 2023

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) commentator John Gooden could not contain...
Sports
fbtw
UCBL: CEU still unbeaten; Olivarez, Diliman enter semis

UCBL: CEU still unbeaten; Olivarez, Diliman enter semis

4 hours ago
Centro Escolar University pulled away in the second half and romped to a 91-70 win over University of Batangas to keep its...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with