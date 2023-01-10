New Philippine sports chief promises timely release of athlete allowances

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Sports Commission chair Richard Bachmann on Tuesday vowed to fully give all the national athletes needs including the releases of their monthly allowance on time and returning the practice of free meals to national team members.

“Yun ang pinaka-urgent na bagay para matulungan natin sila. If there is any delay of allowances of any athlete, paki delay din yung akin. My salary also,” said Bachmann during his first flag ceremony as the agency’s 12th head Tuesday alongside commissioners Ed Hayco, Bong Coo and Walter Torres.

“Give me the names of those athletes, give me the names of the NSAs (national sports associations), ako na yung maghahabol. Because, when I say that there is no delay in allowances, I’m going to make it happen,” he added.

Bachmann, an athlete himself and a son of the late cage icon Kurt Bachmann, also encouraged everyone to be open to him.

“I work best when I am on the ground, talking and listening to people I am supposed to serve. I would rather go to the athlete, and I also encourage our commissioners to do the same.”

The former PBA executive and UAAP commissioner took over from Noli Eala, who was appointed last August, and stressed he was just want to be of service to the athletes and the national team.

“I want to assure everyone that I am here to be of service. Period. No personal agenda. I am here to serve our national athletes, the NSAs, and the PSC organization,” he said.

He also lauded all the PSC work force for their hard work.

“Kayo rin ay mga MVPs (most valuable players), because of the work you do to support our athletes,” he said.