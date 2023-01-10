UFC's John Gooden optimistic for MMA in 2023

MANILA, Philippines – In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) commentator John Gooden could not contain his excitement over what is to come for the world’s top mixed martial arts organization in the world this 2023.

What makes it even more tantalizing is 2023 is the UFC’s 30th anniversary.

“If 2022 was another banner year for the UFC then 2023 should take it to another level,” enthused Gooden, who reports and commentates on the UFC’s fights in Europe and Asia.

Gooden pointed out some known fights as well as possible others for the year.

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski (UFC 284 on February 12)

Gooden: “Two of the most technically proficient fighters we have seen in our time. It is going to be a high level bout with a lot on the line. Props to both men for agreeing to do this because this is a legacy fight.”

The return of Jon Jones

Gooden: “The news of Jones’ return is exciting. He has had only one loss in his career and that was because he was disqualified over illegal elbows. He has not fought in three years and is older. If he moves up to a weight class, who does he fight? What weight class, and who he fights will be very interesting.”

Khamzat Chimaev

Gooden: “Here is another fighter building a resume. He is undefeated (12-0) and there are the same questions about what weight class he fights in and who does he face? We could be witnessing one of the all-time greats here.”

Israel Adesanya’s comeback

Gooden: Yes, Adesanya lost to Alex Pereira in his last fight. After his last loss to Jan Blachowicz, he bounced back with a three-fight win streak. Let’s see what he can do now.”

Connor McGregor’s comeback

Gooden: “The year 2023 could be the year of the comebacks as Conor McGregor is returning. How he is now as a fighter is interesting after that injury in 2021. Will he go to another weight class and try to become the first man to win three different weight class belts?”

“And lastly, I would love to see a third fight between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko. Let’s see if this will happen.”

The UFC can be watched in the Philippines on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.”