^

Sports

PCAP to kick off 3rd season with draft

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
January 10, 2023 | 11:28am
PCAP to kick off 3rd season with draft

MANILA, Philippines – The third season of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines will kick off their year-round activities with the annual draft that will be held on Sunday, February 5, at Estancia Mall in Pasig.

Estancia Mall was also the venue for the league’s first ever over-the-board competition that kicked off the last Open Conference. The third and last conference was won by the Pasig King Pirates, who took their second consecutive trophy. They also won the Wesley So Cup.

This year, however, PCAP Commissioner Atty. Paul Elauria bared that they pared down the number of conferences to two — the All-Filipino Cup that will begin on February 18, and the import-spiced Wesley So Cup.

The opening date for the Wesley So Cup, sponsored by the Filipino-American Super Grandmaster, will be unveiled later on.

Grandmaster Eugene Torre was the first ever No. 1 overall draft pick by the Rizal Batch Towers during the first season of 2020. Last year, National Master Onofre Espiritu was selected by the Iriga Oragons.

CHESS

PCAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MMA world pays tribute after 'precious soul' Victoria Lee dies aged 18

MMA world pays tribute after 'precious soul' Victoria Lee dies aged 18

22 hours ago
The death of 18-year-old rising MMA star Victoria "The Prodigy" Lee, announced at the weekend, has prompted an outpouring...
Sports
fbtw

Still the Man

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
It’s been a while since Stanley Pringle played a key role in lifting Barangay Ginebra to a win in the PBA.
Sports
fbtw

Ildefonso joins Suwon in KBL Former

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Ateneo stalwart Dave Ildefonso has been officially unveiled as the Asian import of Suwon KT Sonicboom in the ongoing Korean Basketball League.
Sports
fbtw
Jerusalem dethrones champ in 2nd round KO, wins world title in Japan

Jerusalem dethrones champ in 2nd round KO, wins world title in Japan

By Dino Maragay | 3 days ago
Melvin Jerusalem gave Philippine boxing a rousing start to the year with an impressive second-round knockout over Masataka...
Sports
fbtw
Eala gets early boot in Australian Open, loses to Japanese foe

Eala gets early boot in Australian Open, loses to Japanese foe

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Alex Eala crashed out of contention in the 2023 Australian Open, running out of steam in a tough 6-4, 6-7, 3-6 defeat against...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UCBL: CEU still unbeaten; Olivarez, Diliman enter semis

UCBL: CEU still unbeaten; Olivarez, Diliman enter semis

1 minute ago
Centro Escolar University pulled away in the second half and romped to a 91-70 win over University of Batangas to keep its...
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist Rivalry debuts in DPC with reverse sweep vs Bleed Esports

Blacklist Rivalry debuts in DPC with reverse sweep vs Bleed Esports

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Tier One Entertainment's Dota2 team Blacklist Rivalry survived a scare after reverse-sweeping Singapore's Bleed Esports, 2-1,...
Sports
fbtw
Carl Tamayo leaves UP for Japan B. League

Carl Tamayo leaves UP for Japan B. League

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Carl Tamayo has moved on from the UP Fighting Maroons after playing two seasons in the UAAP.
Sports
fbtw
Bay Area not giving up vs Ginebra

Bay Area not giving up vs Ginebra

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra has Bay Area in a chokehold but yielding is furthest from the minds of the defiant Dragons.
Sports
fbtw

Costly win for Nets as Durant limps out

12 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets eked out a 102-101 NBA victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday on Royce O’Neale’s game-winner but saw superstar Kevin Durant limp out with a knee injury in the third quarter.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with