PCAP to kick off 3rd season with draft

MANILA, Philippines – The third season of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines will kick off their year-round activities with the annual draft that will be held on Sunday, February 5, at Estancia Mall in Pasig.

Estancia Mall was also the venue for the league’s first ever over-the-board competition that kicked off the last Open Conference. The third and last conference was won by the Pasig King Pirates, who took their second consecutive trophy. They also won the Wesley So Cup.

This year, however, PCAP Commissioner Atty. Paul Elauria bared that they pared down the number of conferences to two — the All-Filipino Cup that will begin on February 18, and the import-spiced Wesley So Cup.

The opening date for the Wesley So Cup, sponsored by the Filipino-American Super Grandmaster, will be unveiled later on.

Grandmaster Eugene Torre was the first ever No. 1 overall draft pick by the Rizal Batch Towers during the first season of 2020. Last year, National Master Onofre Espiritu was selected by the Iriga Oragons.