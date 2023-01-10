Blacklist Rivalry debuts in DPC with reverse sweep vs Bleed Esports

MANILA, Philippines — Tier One Entertainment's Dota2 team Blacklist Rivalry survived a scare after reverse-sweeping Singapore's Bleed Esports, 2-1, in their debut game in the Division I of the Dota2 Pro Circuit (DPC) in Southeast Asia.

Bleed Esports, whose roster includes Filipino Prieme "PlayHard" Ejay Banquil, were at match point after securing Game One in 44 minutes. But Blacklist Rivalry seemed to have adjusted their play as they answered back with a 30-minute victory in Game Two.

A nail-biter Game Three lasted almost 50 minutes with Blacklist Rivalry taking the win in their debut match in the competition.

Blacklist Rivalry's next opponents are most of the member's former team, Fnatic.

Execration, the other all-Filipino team in the DPC Division I, also opened their season with a win, sweeping Talon Esports, 2-0 in the earlier matchup. They will next face SMG on January 11.