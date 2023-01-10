^

Sports

Blacklist Rivalry debuts in DPC with reverse sweep vs Bleed Esports

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
January 10, 2023 | 11:01am
Blacklist Rivalry debuts in DPC with reverse sweep vs Bleed Esports
Blacklist International's DPC roster
Blacklist International Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Tier One Entertainment's Dota2 team Blacklist Rivalry survived a scare after reverse-sweeping Singapore's Bleed Esports, 2-1, in their debut game in the Division I of the Dota2 Pro Circuit (DPC) in Southeast Asia.

Bleed Esports, whose roster includes Filipino Prieme "PlayHard" Ejay Banquil, were at match point after securing Game One in 44 minutes. But Blacklist Rivalry seemed to have adjusted their play as they answered back with a 30-minute victory in Game Two.

A nail-biter Game Three lasted almost 50 minutes with Blacklist Rivalry taking the win in their debut match in the competition.

Blacklist Rivalry's next opponents are most of the member's former team, Fnatic.

Execration, the other all-Filipino team in the DPC Division I, also opened their season with a win, sweeping Talon Esports, 2-0 in the earlier matchup. They will next face SMG on January 11.

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MMA world pays tribute after 'precious soul' Victoria Lee dies aged 18

MMA world pays tribute after 'precious soul' Victoria Lee dies aged 18

22 hours ago
The death of 18-year-old rising MMA star Victoria "The Prodigy" Lee, announced at the weekend, has prompted an outpouring...
Sports
fbtw

Still the Man

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
It’s been a while since Stanley Pringle played a key role in lifting Barangay Ginebra to a win in the PBA.
Sports
fbtw

Ildefonso joins Suwon in KBL Former

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Ateneo stalwart Dave Ildefonso has been officially unveiled as the Asian import of Suwon KT Sonicboom in the ongoing Korean Basketball League.
Sports
fbtw
Jerusalem dethrones champ in 2nd round KO, wins world title in Japan

Jerusalem dethrones champ in 2nd round KO, wins world title in Japan

By Dino Maragay | 3 days ago
Melvin Jerusalem gave Philippine boxing a rousing start to the year with an impressive second-round knockout over Masataka...
Sports
fbtw
Eala gets early boot in Australian Open, loses to Japanese foe

Eala gets early boot in Australian Open, loses to Japanese foe

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Alex Eala crashed out of contention in the 2023 Australian Open, running out of steam in a tough 6-4, 6-7, 3-6 defeat against...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UCBL: CEU still unbeaten; Olivarez, Diliman enter semis

UCBL: CEU still unbeaten; Olivarez, Diliman enter semis

1 minute ago
Centro Escolar University pulled away in the second half and romped to a 91-70 win over University of Batangas to keep its...
Sports
fbtw
PCAP to kick off 3rd season with draft

PCAP to kick off 3rd season with draft

By Rick Olivares | 54 minutes ago
The third season of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines will kick off their year-round activities with the...
Sports
fbtw
Carl Tamayo leaves UP for Japan B. League

Carl Tamayo leaves UP for Japan B. League

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Carl Tamayo has moved on from the UP Fighting Maroons after playing two seasons in the UAAP.
Sports
fbtw
Bay Area not giving up vs Ginebra

Bay Area not giving up vs Ginebra

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra has Bay Area in a chokehold but yielding is furthest from the minds of the defiant Dragons.
Sports
fbtw

Costly win for Nets as Durant limps out

12 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets eked out a 102-101 NBA victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday on Royce O’Neale’s game-winner but saw superstar Kevin Durant limp out with a knee injury in the third quarter.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with