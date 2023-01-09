^

Sports

Gomera, Jelena rule Masters Top 8 netfest

Philstar.com
January 9, 2023 | 4:28pm
Gomera, Jelena rule Masters Top 8 netfest
Mcleen Gomera (left) and Jana Jelena set in motion their respective campaigns in this year’s PPS-PEPP junior season with big victories in Negros Occidental.

MANILA, Philippines – Mcleen Gomera pulled through in the boys’ 16-and-under division while Jana Jelena ruled the girls’ 14-U side as they grabbed the MVP crowns in the Masters Top 8 at the SRJI Center Mall courts in San Carlos, Negros Occidental Monday.

Six others also topped their respective age-group categories but Gomera, from Lanao del Norte, and Jelena, from Cavite, posted the worthiest victories to clinch the top honors in the tournament, which gathered the top ranking junior players in last year’s edition of the country’s longest talent-search presented by Dunlop.

Gomera, who dominated the San Carlos City leg of the PPS-PEPP junior circuit last year, crushed fellow Lanao del Norte bet Kale Cyd Villamar, 6-0, 6-0, in the finals of the 16-U class that included Kurt Barrera, Gio Manito, Ariel Cabaral, Reign Maravilla and siblings Frank and France Dilao. He earlier trounced Manito, 6-2, 6-2, in the crossover semis with Villamar holding off Maravilla, 7-6(4), 6-3.

Jelena, on the other hand, repulsed Jayden Ballado from Muñoz, Nueva Ecija, 6-3, 7-6(1), in the 14-U battle that featured Marlyn Mesiona, Jan Dagoon, Jayden Ballado, Kate Imalay, Avegail Ansay, Queen Villa and Faith Lazaro.

Hans Cabellon, from Pardo, Cebu, and La Carlota’s Alexa Joy Milliam, meanwhile, captured the titles and gained ranking points in the premier 18-U category with the former ripping San Jose, Nueva Ecija’s Ivan Charles Manila, 6-0, 6-1, and the latter turning back Lapu-Lapu City’s Claire Nocos, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Other winners in the week-long event, sponsored by Mayor Rene Gustilo and Vice Mayor Criston Carmona, were Kimi Brodeth, Maristella Torrecampo, Josh Benedict Lim and Armik Gabrio Serillo.

Ormoc City’s Brodeth, who topped a number of last year’s PPS-PEPP legs put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro, toppled Bacolod’s Hannah Divinagracia, 4-6, 6-0, 6-0, for the girls’ 16-U trophy; Torrecampo from Los Baños repelled Ormoc’s Ma. Caroliean Fiel, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, in the girls’ 12-U finals; Lim, also from Lanao del Norte, warded off another Ormoc City bet Kenzo Brodeth, 7-5, 6-0, for the boys’ 14-U title; and Serillo from Dumaguete City defeated Claudwin Tonacao from Bogo City, Cebu, 6-1, 6-3, to snare the boys’ 12-U crown.

Meanwhile, action in the junior circuit, backed by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating), heats up in the Dinagyang Festival starting tomorrow (Jan. 11) in Iloilo City with Roxas City, Capiz hosting the next leg – the Gov. Fredenil Castro tournament – on Jan. 19-24. For details, contact Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

The Mayor Alfredo Benitez juniors tilt, on the other hand, will be held on Jan. 26-31 in Bacolod City while the Mayor Luigi Marcel Goni tournament is slated Feb. 2-7 in Bais City, Negros Oriental.

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MMA world pays tribute after 'precious soul' Victoria Lee dies aged 18

MMA world pays tribute after 'precious soul' Victoria Lee dies aged 18

3 hours ago
The death of 18-year-old rising MMA star Victoria "The Prodigy" Lee, announced at the weekend, has prompted an outpouring...
Sports
fbtw
Australian Open no-show fuels fears for Osaka's tennis future

Australian Open no-show fuels fears for Osaka's tennis future

6 hours ago
Naomi Osaka has not played a tennis match since September, and her withdrawal from next week's Australian Open has raised...
Sports
fbtw
Eala gets early boot in Australian Open, loses to Japanese foe

Eala gets early boot in Australian Open, loses to Japanese foe

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
Alex Eala crashed out of contention in the 2023 Australian Open, running out of steam in a tough 6-4, 6-7, 3-6 defeat against...
Sports
fbtw
Schrock, Muller, Del Rosario banner Far East United in TST All-Star football tourney

Schrock, Muller, Del Rosario banner Far East United in TST All-Star football tourney

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
Former Philippine national football team mainstays Stephan Schrock, Roland Muller and Anton del Rosario will join an All-Star...
Sports
fbtw

Kobey with a Y

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Kobey Lam was Bay Area’s man of the moment in the Dragons’ 94-86 win over Barangay Ginebra in Game 4 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals at the MOA Arena last Friday.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
42 teams see action in UBL Season 5

42 teams see action in UBL Season 5

1 hour ago
Forty two teams, culled from different age divisions, are set to see action in the fifth season of the United Basketball League,...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic, Kyrgios to play Australian Open practice match

Djokovic, Kyrgios to play Australian Open practice match

3 hours ago
Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will deepen their blooming bromance with a practice match in front of paying spectators on...
Sports
fbtw
Korea's Tom Kim finishes in top 5; Rahm romps to stunning two-stroke in Sentry Tournament of Champions

Korea's Tom Kim finishes in top 5; Rahm romps to stunning two-stroke in Sentry Tournament of Champions

4 hours ago
Korea’s Tom Kim enjoyed a top-5 finish in the US$15 million Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Sunday as Jon...
Sports
fbtw
Puentevella elected Asian Weightlifting Federation VP

Puentevella elected Asian Weightlifting Federation VP

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) president Monico Puentevella was recently elected as Asian Weightlifting Federation...
Sports
fbtw
UNTV Cup: Furies dismount Cavaliers; Magis preserve perfect record

UNTV Cup: Furies dismount Cavaliers; Magis preserve perfect record

5 hours ago
James Abugan and Rene Boy Banzali combined for 48 points to help lift the GSIS Furies to a stunning 96-93 win over the Armed...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with