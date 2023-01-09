^

Sports

Eala gets early boot in Australian Open, loses to Japanese foe

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
January 9, 2023 | 2:38pm
Eala gets early boot in Australian Open, loses to Japanese foe
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala crashed out of contention in the 2023 Australian Open, running out of steam in a tough 6-4, 6-7, 3-6 defeat against Japanese Misaki Doi for an early boot in the Round 1 of the qualifying draw at the Melbourne Park.

Heeding the challenge of her first-ever women’s Grand Slam tourney, Eala took a rousing opening-set victory behind her crisp groundstrokes and looked headed to Round 2 with ease following a big lead in the second salvo.

But the 17-year-old Filipina eventually succumbed to the pressure of the 31-year-old Japanese veteran as she fumbled a 5-2 upperhand en route to a narrow loss in the tiebreaker to pave the way for a decider.

Doi, WTA No. 172 and with almost 300 pro matches under her belt, just stamped her class from there on by keeping the WTA No. 215 Eala at bay for a thrilling comeback win in two hours and 37 minutes.

Save for a defeat in the first set, Doi was near perfect from then on by netting five aces with only one double fault. Eala had four faults, majority of which came in the latter part of the match that she controlled until the end of the second set.

Doi thus advanced in the second round of the qualifiers and will face WTA No. 118 Laura Pigossi of Brazil, who took care of business against Belgium’s Magali Kempen with an easier 6-2, 6-2 win.

Eala, for her part, kissed goodbye to her hopes of advancing to the main draw in her women's Grand Slam debut.

A scholar of the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain, Eala is a winner of juniors doubles Slams (2020 Australian Open, 2021 French Open) and singles title (2022 US Open) on top of her two professional crowns in Spain and Thailand.

ALEX EALA

AUSTRALIAN OPEN

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MMA world pays tribute after 'precious soul' Victoria Lee dies aged 18

MMA world pays tribute after 'precious soul' Victoria Lee dies aged 18

2 hours ago
The death of 18-year-old rising MMA star Victoria "The Prodigy" Lee, announced at the weekend, has prompted an outpouring...
Sports
fbtw
Australian Open no-show fuels fears for Osaka's tennis future

Australian Open no-show fuels fears for Osaka's tennis future

4 hours ago
Naomi Osaka has not played a tennis match since September, and her withdrawal from next week's Australian Open has raised...
Sports
fbtw
Eala gets early boot in Australian Open, loses to Japanese foe

Eala gets early boot in Australian Open, loses to Japanese foe

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Alex Eala crashed out of contention in the 2023 Australian Open, running out of steam in a tough 6-4, 6-7, 3-6 defeat against...
Sports
fbtw
Eala makes pro debut vs Japanese in Australian Open

Eala makes pro debut vs Japanese in Australian Open

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Neophyte Alex Eala tangles with a seasoned counterpart in Misaki Doi of Japan for her highly anticipated debut in the 2023...
Sports
fbtw

Kobey with a Y

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Kobey Lam was Bay Area’s man of the moment in the Dragons’ 94-86 win over Barangay Ginebra in Game 4 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals at the MOA Arena last Friday.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Djokovic, Kyrgios to play Australian Open practice match

Djokovic, Kyrgios to play Australian Open practice match

2 hours ago
Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will deepen their blooming bromance with a practice match in front of paying spectators on...
Sports
fbtw
Korea's Tom Kim finishes in top 5; Rahm romps to stunning two-stroke in Sentry Tournament of Champions

Korea's Tom Kim finishes in top 5; Rahm romps to stunning two-stroke in Sentry Tournament of Champions

2 hours ago
Korea’s Tom Kim enjoyed a top-5 finish in the US$15 million Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Sunday as Jon...
Sports
fbtw
Puentevella elected Asian Weightlifting Federation VP

Puentevella elected Asian Weightlifting Federation VP

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) president Monico Puentevella was recently elected as Asian Weightlifting Federation...
Sports
fbtw
UNTV Cup: Furies dismount Cavaliers; Magis preserve perfect record

UNTV Cup: Furies dismount Cavaliers; Magis preserve perfect record

3 hours ago
James Abugan and Rene Boy Banzali combined for 48 points to help lift the GSIS Furies to a stunning 96-93 win over the Armed...
Sports
fbtw
Schrock, Muller, Del Rosario banner Far East United in TST All-Star football tourney

Schrock, Muller, Del Rosario banner Far East United in TST All-Star football tourney

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
Former Philippine national football team mainstays Stephan Schrock, Roland Muller and Anton del Rosario will join an All-Star...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with