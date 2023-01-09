^

UNTV Cup: Furies dismount Cavaliers; Magis preserve perfect record

Philstar.com
January 9, 2023 | 12:39pm
James Abugan led all GSIS scorers in a back-and-forth contest with 26 points on top of six rebounds.
UNTV Cup

Games Sunday
(Paco Arena, Manila)
2 p.m. – SSS vs Senate
3:30 p.m. – DA vs GSIS
5 p.m. – PNP vs NHA

MANILA, Philippines – James Abugan and Rene Boy Banzali combined for 48 points to help lift the GSIS Furies to a stunning 96-93 win over the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Cavaliers while the Judiciary Magis extended their winning streak to three games in the 9th UNTV Cup at the Novadeci Convention Center in Quezon City.

Abugan led all scorers in a back-and-forth contest with 26 points on top of six rebounds and a block while Banzali added 22 points and seven boards as the Furies finally barged into the win-column after two failed attempts.

Edu Mustre, meantime, produced 16 points and six rebounds as the Magis coasted to an 84-62 win over the Dept. of Agriculture Food Masters to stay unbeaten in the event organized by BMPI-UNTV CEO Dr. Daniel Razon for public servants.

The PNP Responders, on the other hand, improved to 2-1 with a 103-56 dismantling of the hapless Ombudsman Graftbusters.

Five AFP players likewise scored in double figures but the Furies proved steadier down the stretch in the tournament offering P3 million to chosen charity of the champion team.

PNP hardly needed the services veteran guard Olan Omiping long enough as the rest stepped up for the convincing win.

It was instead Marvin Enriquez who top-scored for the Responders with 17 points aside from logging in five rebounds, two steals and an assists, while Omiping, who played for UE during his collegiate days, contributed four points in a cameo role.

The defeat was third for the Graftbusters in four games while the Cavaliers and Food Masters slipped to similar 1-2 cards.

