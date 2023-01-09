Schrock, Muller, Del Rosario banner Far East United in TST All-Star football tourney

MANILA, Philippines – Former Philippine national football team mainstays Stephan Schrock, Roland Muller and Anton del Rosario will join an All-Star team from Southeast Asia in the TST $1 Million Winner Takes All tournament that will be held in North Carolina, United States on June 1.

Del Rosario is managing and assembling the Far East team that includes former Azkals captain Schrock and former national keeper Muller, who will join former Indonesian national team captain Mark Klock, former Thai national team member Charyl Chappuis, and a national team player from Brunei who will be named soon.

Far East United will compete in a field of 32 international teams.

Among the noted teams that will see action include a club owned by former American national team and World Cup player Clint Dempsey, a squad backed by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who own British club Wrexham United, and a team owned by celebrities Eva Longoria, NBA stars Shawn Marion and Rip Hamilton, former Germany and Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil, and baseball star Justin Verlander.

“As you can see, seven-a-side football has received a lot of attention outside the football community,” said del Rosario, who is the president of the AIA 7s Football tournament and a founder of the Asia 7s. “The participation of the teams owned by Clint Demspey, Eva Longoria, Ryan Reynolds and others will bring attention to this fast-growing sport.”

“It’s going to be four days of intense but fun competition in what will be the World Cup of seven-a-side football.”

The TST $1M Winner Takes All tournament will be broadcast live on ESPN.