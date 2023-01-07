Alex Eala braces for pro debut at Australian Open

MANILA, Philippines – It’s the same venue but definitely a whole different atmosphere for Alex Eala as she marks her return to the Australian Open, this time in the far tougher women’s singles for only the first time in her young career.

A junior doubles Grand Slam champion of the Australian Open back in 2020, Eala is back in Melbourne for a much-awaited pro debut with hopes of marching on all the way from the qualifying draw.

“Of course, I have fond memories of Melbourne and the Australian Open as this is where I won my first Junior Grand Slam title,” said Eala in the ITF website ahead of the AO qualifiers firing off Monday until Thursday.

“Coming here as a professional is not the same as coming here as a junior. I am just as excited, but this is a new journey for me. Unlike juniors, I am not one of the top-seeded players anymore and if I am going to feature in the main draw, I will have to fight.”

Eala, who won the AO girls’ doubles title with Indonesian pal Priska Madelyn Nugroho three years ago, gained a qualifying draw ticket after a steady rise in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings.

Only 17 years of age, Eala is now ranked No. 215 in the WTA after starting from way outside Top 2000 after deciding to focus more in the women’s pro circuit instead of the juniors. – where she is listed higher and with a couple of titles.

But Eala is well aware it would only get harder from here on, especially in the AO against more elite counterparts even in the qualifying draw.

“Undoubtedly, it will be very difficult, but if I was to win three matches and navigate next week, playing in the main draw of the Australian Open would mean so much to me,” said Eala, also the No. 37 player in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior rankings.

“To get to that level means you are among the world’s best players, and if you emerge through qualifying it means you have really earned that chance. From there, you could be drawn against anyone, maybe even the world No. 1.”

Eala, also a winner of the 2021 French Open girls doubles and 2022 US Open girls singles, had a feel of Melbourne women's pro action in W60 Canberra last week before plunging into AO qualifiers against a still undetermined opponent.