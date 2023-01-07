Malixi ties for 12th with 70 as Ding snares crown

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi turned in her best round in three days — a two-under 70 — as she tied for 12th in the Women’s Orlando International Amateur ruled by Hong Kong’s Virginie Ding at the Orange Country National Golf Center and Lodge in Florida Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Ding birdied the last hole of the Panther course to save a 71 and edge second day leader Megan Schofill by one with a 206 for her biggest win since topping the Hong Kong Ladies Closed Amateur and Mid Amateur Championship in 2018.

From 10 shots down after 36 holes, Malixi mounted her own rally with three birdies against a bogey after seven holes, gained another stroke on the 10th but missed a four-footer for birdie on the par-5 14th. She then yielded a shot on the 16th to finish with a 34-36 and a 214, which included a 71 and 73, for a share of 12th with American Megan Propeck, who fumbled with a 75.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker, who finished runner-up in the Malaysian Amateur Open and Citrus Golf Trail to move to No. 153 in the world amateur rankings, wound up eight strokes behind Ding, who led by one after 18 holes, fell by a shot in the second day but battled back with two birdies in the first three holes in the final round.

Ding actually reeled back with bogeys on Nos. 7, 8 and 11 but birdied two of the last seven, including the title-clinching feat on the last hole as Schofill cracked under pressure and blew her bid with bogeys on Nos. 13 and 16 for a 73 and a 207.

Malixi, winner of the Thailand Junior World Championship last October, takes a week-long rest to re-calibrate and toughen up for the Annika Invitational on January 15-17 at the Eagle Creek Golf Club, also in Orlando.