Jerusalem dethrones champ in 2nd round KO, wins world title in Japan
MANILA, Philippines – Melvin Jerusalem gave Philippine boxing a rousing start to the year with an impressive second-round knockout over Masataka Taniguchi to become the new World Boxing Organization (WBO) minimumweight titlist Friday night at the EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan.
Jerusalem flicked a jab quickly followed by a pinpoint right straight that landed flush on Taniguchi’s face, sending the home fighter down on his back with over two minutes left in the second round.
????????????? @ABEMA ???? https://t.co/SQcBKDXJqE #3150FIGHT #?????????? pic.twitter.com/kERRbdoTJE— wynn3939114 (@wynn3939114) January 6, 2023
The defending champion tried to beat the mandatory eight-count but was on unsteady legs, prompting referee Robert Ramirez Jr. to halt the bout.
The 28-year-old Jerusalem was thus crowned the new WBO 100-pound champion, with the official time of the stoppage at 1:04 of the second frame.
The Tokyo-based Taniguchi had defended the belt once before running into the Jerusalem, who improved his ring record to 20-2, with 12 knockouts after the thrilling win.
The victory by the General Santos City-based fighter, who is handled by Sanman Promotions of rising Filipino promoter JC Mananquil, gave the Philippines its lone holder of a major boxing world title.
Another Sanman-promoted fighter, Dave Apolinario, owns the minor International Boxing Organization flyweight strap.
- Latest
- Trending