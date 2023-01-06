Jerusalem dethrones champ in 2nd round KO, wins world title in Japan

Melvin Jerusalem poses with his team after his world title-winning conquest.

MANILA, Philippines – Melvin Jerusalem gave Philippine boxing a rousing start to the year with an impressive second-round knockout over Masataka Taniguchi to become the new World Boxing Organization (WBO) minimumweight titlist Friday night at the EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan.

Jerusalem flicked a jab quickly followed by a pinpoint right straight that landed flush on Taniguchi’s face, sending the home fighter down on his back with over two minutes left in the second round.

The defending champion tried to beat the mandatory eight-count but was on unsteady legs, prompting referee Robert Ramirez Jr. to halt the bout.

The 28-year-old Jerusalem was thus crowned the new WBO 100-pound champion, with the official time of the stoppage at 1:04 of the second frame.

The Tokyo-based Taniguchi had defended the belt once before running into the Jerusalem, who improved his ring record to 20-2, with 12 knockouts after the thrilling win.

The victory by the General Santos City-based fighter, who is handled by Sanman Promotions of rising Filipino promoter JC Mananquil, gave the Philippines its lone holder of a major boxing world title.

Another Sanman-promoted fighter, Dave Apolinario, owns the minor International Boxing Organization flyweight strap.