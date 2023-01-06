^

National Stroke Play: Gabasa, Corpus romp off with big wins

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 6, 2023 | 3:17pm
MANILA, Philippines – Junia Gabasa and Carl Corpus cruised to a pair of lopsided victories to crown themselves the new National Stroke Play champions. The former spiked her eight-shot romp with a tournament-best 67 and the latter ran away with a nine-stroke win despite a 72 at Riviera’s Langer course in Silang, Cavite on Friday.

Gabasa and Corpus went unassailably ahead by seven shots in their respective sides after 54 holes, but the former still dished out a gem of a round to dash whatever hopes fellow Cebuana Lois Kaye Go had nurtured after the latter rallied with her version of a 68 at the daunting par-71 layout.

That paved the way for Gabasa’s decisive win as she wrapped up the 72-hole championship with a one-under 283 total that included a 74 and a pair of 71s.

Go wound up with a 291 for second.

Mafy Singson, who nipped Go by one at Manila Southwoods last year and matched Gabasa’s opening 74 Tuesday, hardly recovered with a 72 and ended up third with a 297 while ICTSI teammate Samantha Dizon stumbled with a 78 for fourth at 304.

Korean Bang Heeyeon carded a 74 to finish fifth with a 308.

Unlike Gabasa, Corpus found no need to go under as his one-over 72 proved enough to rout Aidric Chan by nine on a 287 total, which featured an opening 72, a fiery 68 in the second round and a 75 Thursday.

Chan matched par 71 to wind up second with a 296 while erstwhile second running Jaden Dumdumaya fumbled with a 75 and dropped to third at 297.

Enrique Dimayuga turned in a 74 for fourth at 301, Paolo Wong wound up fifth at 304 after a 76 while Elee Bisera and Shinichi Suzuki shared fifth place at 306 after a 73 and 75, respectively.

