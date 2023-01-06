Alinsunurin named new Choco Mucho coach

MANILA, Philippines – Choco Mucho has tapped men’s national team coach Dante Alinsunurin, Jr. to chart its course toward its dream Premier Volleyball League championship.

"The Choco Mucho Flying Titans' organization is pleased to announce the appointment of Dante Alinsunurin Jr. as the team's new head coach," said the Flying Titans through their official social media account.

Alinsunurin took over from Edjet Mabayyad, who handled Choco Mucho in the Reinforced Conference on the interim after Oliver Almadro resigned to focus on his Ateneo squad late last year.

He brought with him fellow Air Force man and former national team setter Jessie Lopez as his lead assistant.

The Jonathan Ng-owned Rebisco franchise, which never finished better than fourth, is hoping to bank on Alinsunurin’s championship experience with hopes of finally hitting the big one after three years of being in the league.

Alinsunurin has won multiple championships in the UAAP with National University as well as the Spikers’ Turf.

That is apart from his silver medal with the men’s national squad in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Pasig.

“With Coach Dante's experience, commitment and program, we truly believe he will lead our Titans to reach their highest potential as he has done for the other teams he has coached," it said.

Alinsunurin joins a club composed of Jem Ferrer, Deanna Wong, Bea de Leon, Denden Revilla, Des Cheng and Isa Molde among others.