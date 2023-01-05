^

Gabasa, Corpus head to National Stroke Play romps

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 5, 2023 | 3:12pm
MANILA, Philippines — Junia Gabasa and Carl Corpus poised themselves for runaway victories despite contrasting rounds in moving day.

The former stayed in control with a second straight 71 and the latter stumbled with a 75 but remaining way ahead of the men's field in the third round of the National Stroke Play Championships at Riviera’s Langer course in Silang, Cavite Thursday.

Gabasa came through with good recovery shots from each miscue and clutch putts to post another even-par round at the challenging layout for a 54-hole total of 216 as she pulled away from a four-stroke lead over Mafy Singson halfway through to a huge seven-shot bulge over fellow Cebuana Lois Kaye Go.

The many-time national team mainstay priming up for the pro ranks matched Gabasa’s 71 to grab second place at 223 as Singson wobbled with a 76 after a 74 and 75 and fell nine strokes off the pace in the country’s premier amateur championship she won by one over Go at Manila Southwoods last year.

Sam Dizon, Singson’s teammate under the ICTSI banner, carded a 73 to improve to fourth at 226 but stood way off Gabasa with only 18 holes left in the four-day tournament, which drew a number of foreign bidders.

Bang Heeyeon skied to a second 81 after a second round 72 and fell to fifth at 234 while fellow Korean Kim Yerin also ended up with an 83 after bouncing back with a 70 Wednesday for a 236.

Malaysian Shin Chong shot a third straight 79 for a 237 while Sunshine Zhang rallied with a 73 after back-to-back 83s for a 239, Laurea Duque wavered with an 83 for a 241 and Grace Quintanilla turned in a 79 for a 246.

Corpus, who grabbed the men’s lead with a second round 68, struggled with a 75 but his 215 aggregate kept him seven strokes clear of Jaden Dumdumaya, who fought back from a second round 79 with a 72 to assume the challenger’s role at 222.

Former champion and many-time national team spearhead Aidric Chan groped for a 76 after a 71 and virtually dropped out of the title chase with a 225 while Enrique Dimayuga battled back with a 73 after an 82 for fourth at 227.

Paolo Wong also turned in a two-over 73 for a 228 while Shinichi Suzuki put in an 84 for 231 followed by Ronel Taga-an and Elee Bisera, who matched 79s, and Jet Hernandez, who shot a 78, for 233s, and Alex Bisera and Perry Bucay carded 74 and 75, respectively, for 234s.

