Thoughts on the Azkals' Mitsubishi Cup campaign

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
January 5, 2023 | 1:01pm
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines has not been out of the group stage of the AFF Championships in three of the last four stagings.

It is sad and lamentable because in my opinion, the national team should have been in the finals at the very least from sometime between 2012-18. With the retirement of most of the players who came up from 2004-10, the changing of the guard should have established themselves in the last few editions.

Not having a full team has been cause for concern for the longest time as because of the AFF Championships not being in the FIFA calendar. 

Having said that, there have only been two constants since 2016 — Stephan Schrock and Amani Aguinaldo.

There were six Filipino players who suited up in both 2022 and 2020 editions. There were seven players who were in uniform for both 2020 and the 2018 squads. 

Is that normal?

It is.

If you look at Thailand’s squad this 2022 and the one that won it all in 2020, there are only five left from the latter. That’s also one fewer from the team that also won it in 2018.

Since 2016, only Thailand and Vietnam have gone out of the group stages. After those two, Malaysia and Indonesia have given a good account of themselves. Singapore, after winning it all in 2012, have sunk. 

We don't know if others could have played. Obviously, they didn't, so that begs the question, "why not?"

All national teams go through periods of highs and lows. It is just the nature of things. As with the case of the Philippines, one would like to see continuous ascendancy although that is difficult. 

We saw some really good teams from the period of 2010-18 and there have been gains — consistency in making the semifinals of the AFF Championships and the AFC competitions. 

But that was it. 

Have we plateaued?

I don’t think so. 

One thing is for sure, we cannot keep changing coaches who do not have enough time to work with the team. I will not point to Covid-19 as derailing plans because it was the same for everyone else.

Wasn’t the plan to strengthen the domestic league so as to keep the best players in the country?

Obviously, that didn’t happen. It is imperative to fix that football pyramid with several divisions, a realistic salary cap, a proper marketing plan, and more importantly, a financial plan to sustain the whole program.

Now, there is nothing wrong with many of the best players plying their trade outside the country. If you look at Japan and Morocco, it is the same.

For the Blue Samurai, of the squad that saw action in the recent Qatar World Cup, 19 play in Europe while seven play at home.

The Atlas Lions have 14 of their squad born in Europe. However, 19 of them play in Europe with only three playing at home.

There are some differences though — they are released for the official FIFA calendar and they have the traditional football pyramid of a first division, second, and so forth with promotion and relegation.

Somehow, a lot of this was in place about a decade ago although not wholly organized. Some will say we are back to square one. I will agree to that at some point, but again, not fully. 

It is hard to imagine saying that we need a long-term plan when that was said many, many years ago. 

I will say this though: It is time for new blood, literally and figuratively, to those who run the local game. Time to pass that baton. 

We are grateful for what has been done, but it’s time to try a different track with a different set of people.

