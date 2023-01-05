Sentro Artista holds chess tourney in Quezon City

Sen. Koko Pimentel III and Gavin Lorenzo Ruiz do a ceremonial handshake prior to the start of Sentro Artista Chess tournament at the Rockwell Arton Strip in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines – Sentro Artista recently held its first ever chess tournament for all ages to promote mental health awareness through arts and sports at the Rockwell’s Arton Strip in Katipunan, Quezon City.

The event was supported by Sen. Koko Pimentel III.

A dozen participants competed in grueling knockout matches inside the Sentro Artista’s art hub where spectators were watching, including Sen. Pimentel, Court of Appeals Justice Alfonso Ruiz Jr., Sagada Coffee partner Richie Watanabe, veteran journalist Jay Ruiz and Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary James Layug, among others.

Pimentel believes that chess is crucial for mental health, noting that the availability of face-to-face interactions among players can play a role in helping resolve mental health problems and sharpening the mind.

“This is a great idea to have a face-to-face chess tournament since everything is now back to normal. It’s also good to play chess in this kind of art environment together with a cup of our own Sagada Coffee,” Pimentel said.

“We know chess’s reputation as a sport that showcases man's mental prowess. These pocket chess tournaments are always a welcome sight as they serve as a springboard for our country's budding players,” he added.

“That’s why we are encouraging also the Philippine Sports Commission to support the young athletes as well.”

Sentro Artista Director Marjorie Ruiz, for her part, echoed Pimentel's sentiments.

“Art has the power to heal, while chess motivates us to improve ourselves,” said Ruiz, adding that the one-day chess tournament is part of a series of events this year such as painting competitions, arts and crafts classes, and musical performances.

Vanessa Celestial, a highly sought-after vocalist and jazz artist, performed in Sentro's first jazz night last week. Next month, Sentro Artista will launch its first publication, a book project with Filipino poets and visual artists.

Among the tournament's winners were Rolly Parondo Jr. (open class champion) and Narciso Gumila (open class first runner-up), and Gavin Lorenzo Ruiz (youth class champion) and Miguel De Vera (youth class first runner-up).