Malixi cards 71, trails by 5 in Orlando International Amateur golf tiff

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 5, 2023 | 11:47am
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi hit a late birdie to card a one-under 71 but trailed a hot-starting Virginie Ding of Hong Kong by five after 18 holes of the Women’s Orlando International Amateur at the Orange Country National Golf Center and Lodge in Florida Wednesday (Thursday, Maniila time).

The young Filipina ace snapped a frontside par-game marred by flubbed birdie chances with three birdies in the last nine holes, including the last two par-5s, to negate a two-bogey mishap for a 36-35 round at Crooked Cat, one of the two courses hosting the 54-hole championship which drew a huge field of 180 bidders.

The top 70 and ties after 36 holes will advance to the final round.

Like in her previous campaigns, Malixi, 15, flourished with her long game and iron play but continued to struggle on the greens, watching her first putt from 20 feet lip out and a couple of strokes inside 9 feet miss on Nos. 2 and 3.

She did bury a long putt to save par on the par-3 No. 8 then banged in a seven-footer  for birdie on No. 10 to launch her backside drive. But after two regulation pars, the top ICTSI-backed campaigner missed the par-3 No. 13 green, chipped short and muffed a par-putt bid from close range.

She recovered the stroke on the par-5 14th but missed another seven-footer for birdie on No. 15 and blew a four-footer for par on the next. She, however, birdied the last long hole, No. 17, to save a 71.

But Malixi stood too far behind Ding at 20th place as the latter, billed as the next Hong Kong superstar, sizzled with seven birdies against a bogey for a 66 and a one-stroke lead over Americans Alice Hodge and Ami Gianchandani, who matched 67s.

Five players posted similar 68s and five more matched 69s to guarantee a tight, fierce chase for the championship, the second of three Florida events lined up for Malixi, who placed second in last week’s Citrus Golf Trail in Sebring.

She will next vie in the Annika Invitational from January 15-17 at the Eagle Creek Golf Club.

