Schrock says Azkals retirement will pave way for young stars to step up

MANILA, Philippines – Stephan Schrock is looking forward to a new brand of Philippine Azkals after hanging up his boots earlier this week.

Following more than a decade of duty with the national team, including being the on-pitch leader of the squad as their skipper, Schrock said that it is time to get the youngsters going.

"The ultimate reason [of my retirement]? I can write it down on a list on this part." Schrock said after their 1-2 loss to Indonesia in the group stages of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup last Monday.

"There is plenty, but I think, you know, there's a time where you have to step back where it's maybe all too easy for them to hide behind me if things are not going well," he added.

But the veteran footballer was quick to deny that he wasn't about to take the brunt of the responsibility for their early exit in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup.

With the team struggling much in the past couple of months, Schrock thinks that it may be time for a change in pace with the next generation of Azkals at the helm.

"I'm obviously not dodging responsibility and accountability. For me, it's very simple, if things go good, take a part of the credit. If things aren't doing good, like this camp, I take the blame, I take full responsibility. I'm not shy to take it," said Schrock.

"But maybe it's time now for others to step up. And if they wanna step up, I have to step down," he added.

Schrock leaves the national team after debuting for the Azkals in 2011. During his tenure, Schrock made 57 appearances for the national team with six international goals to his name.

The 36-year-old is looking to focus on his family and club career back in Europe as his watch ended with the Azkals.