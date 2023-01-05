Gabasa, Corpus take command in National Stroke Play

MANILA, Philippines – Junia Gabasa put up a gutsy even par 71 while Carl Corpus sizzled with a 68 as they wrested control in their respective sides halfway through the National Stroke Play Championships at Riviera’s Langer course in Silang, Cavite Wednesday.

Gabasa bucked the tough conditions at the dreaded tight, ravine-laced layout, producing a round that disengaged herself from first round co-leader and defending champion Mafy Singson with a 145 aggregate for a whopping four-stroke lead heading to the last 36 holes of the annual event featuring the country’s leading and rising players in the ranks.

Singson, who edged Lois Kaye Go by one here last year, matched Gabasa’s 74 card Tuesday but failed to keep up with the Cebuana bet and stumbled with a 75, slipping to second with a 149.

But no lead is safe at Langer, which punishes even the slightest of mistakes while rewarding accurate and sometimes bold shots, with Go settling for a second straight 76 for third at 152.

Korean Kim Yerin rallied from a disastrous 83 with a brilliant 70 as she jumped to joint fourth at 153 with Bang Heeyeon and Singson’s ICTSI teammate Samantha Dizon, who carded 72 and 74, respectively.

Laurea Duque also battled back with a 76 after an 82 but remained 13 strokes off Gabasa with a 158.

Corpus, meanwhile, threatened to rip the men’s field with a tournament-best three-under card as the many-time national team mainstay moved from joint second to solo lead, now nine shots ahead of Aidric Chan with a 140, including a first round 70.

Chan, a former national champion, mounted his own comeback with a 71 after a 78 for a 149 while Jaden Dumdumaya blew a fine 71 start with a 79 and tumbled from first to third with a 150, 10 strokes behind Corpus.

Last year’s winner Kristoffer Arevalo failed to rebound from a 77 and limped with an 82 to fall to 15th at 159 with Ronel Taga-an likewise rebounding from an 81 with a 73 to gain a share of fourth at 154 with Enrique Dimayuga, who skied to an 82 after a 72.

Jet Hernandez fumbled with a 78 after a 77 for a 155 and a share of sixth with Paolo Wong, who struggled with an 80, while Elee Bisera turned in a second straight 78 for 156 in a tie with Masaichi Otake, who shot a 77.