No-quit mindset leads Ginebra to 2-1 lead over Bay Area

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 5, 2023 | 9:07am
No-quit mindset leads Ginebra to 2-1 lead over Bay Area
MANILA, Philippines – "Never Say Die" continued to be the motto for the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings as they pulled off a comeback in the fourth quarter against the Bay Area Dragons in Game Three of the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

After a week-long break over the holidays, the Gin Kings turned back the Dragons for the pivotal 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series despite struggling for the first three and a half quarters in their 89-82 escape act.

Ginebra head coach Tim Cone admitted that there was much frustration for the team as they failed to get anything going until the fourth quarter.

But Cone attributed their resilience to their no-quit attitude, which finally broke down Bay Area's brick wall defense when it mattered the most.

"I'm a little bit surprised just like everybody else [at the win]. We just, during one of the timeouts right before we started making our run, we just said you know, look guys, nothing's working today. Nothing's working for us today. We're not hitting shots, we're not getting penetration in their defense, we're making a lot of defensive mistakes of our own," Cone said after the game.

"And I said you know, but we just gotta keep working, keep working, look for something positive to happen and you know you'll feel it. You know, it might be a missed shot by them, a turnover, or maybe a layup or a dunk that we do or something that might spark us." he added.

That spark came in the form of Justin Brownlee's 10 points in a crucial 13-4 run that tied the game at 79-all with 2:47 ticks left in the contest.

The run erased an erstwhile nine-point advantage by the guest team midway thru the fourth canto, 75-66.

Adding to that was the rebounding heroics of Scottie Thompson, who grabbed two crucial offensive boards in the endgame as Ginebra took over.

"We just looked in for a spark and suddenly, you know, Justin upped his motor and Scottie went crazy and had a couple of unbelievable rebounds again and you know, we just got on a roll," he said.

Cone also attributed their victory to the sizeable Ginebra crowd. After failing to play their own game early on, the champion tactician said that his players rode the atmosphere.

"The crowd just kept feeding us and feeding us and feeding us. We were hungry because we weren't getting much early so, we really used that feel from the crowd," he said.

Ginebra hopes to go for the jugular and move on the cusp of the title with a 3-1 lead when Game Four tips off on Friday, January 6, at the same venue.

