^

Sports

Bachmann sworn in as new PSC chairman

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
January 5, 2023 | 12:00am
Bachmann sworn in as new PSC chairman
Richard Bachmann (center) takes his oath as the new PSC chairman before Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevarra in Malacañang. To Bachmann’s left are his daughters Ciara and Sophia.
PSC Media Affairs

MANILA, Philippines — Richard Bachmann was officially sworn in as new chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) yesterday and, for the first time, reported for duty at the PSC headquarters in Manila.

Bachmann took his oath of office in Malacañang with Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin presiding over the simple rites also witnessed by Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevarra.

The former La Salle player, PBA executive and UAAP commissioner, who took over from Noli Eala, was accompanied by his daughters Ciara and Sophia Bachmann to Malacañang.

Bachmann, son of the late Kurt Bachmann, a member of the Philippine basketball team to the 1960 Rome Olympics, showed up at his office at 7:30 a.m. ahead of the PSC workforce and didn’t waste time checking the facilities at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

After a couple of hours, he took his oath at the Palace, becoming the 12th chairman of the PSC.

Bachmann then held his first board meeting with commissioners Olivia “Bong” Coo, Ed Hayco and Walter Torres.

“I am deeply humbled to have the opportunity to serve our Philippine athletes in this capacity. I look forward to working with the NSAs,” said Bachmann.

RICHARD BACHMANN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
With Lastimosa staying, Falcons upbeat on UAAP 86 bid

With Lastimosa staying, Falcons upbeat on UAAP 86 bid

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
With ace guard Jerom Lastimosa back in the nest for one last flight, Adamson brims with confidence that it can replicate its...
Sports
fbtw
Import duel in PBA Finals

Import duel in PBA Finals

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It was destiny that after over 10 years when Barangay Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee and Bay Area’s Andrew Nicholson...
Sports
fbtw
Bachmann takes over Philippine sports agency

Bachmann takes over Philippine sports agency

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Philippine Sports Commission Richard Bachmann was officially sworn in Wednesday and, for the first time, reported for duty...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao-Mayweather exhibition in Japan?

Pacquiao-Mayweather exhibition in Japan?

By Dino Maragay | 2 days ago
Manny Pacquiao is starting to take the boxing exhibition business seriously.
Sports
fbtw
Giannis scores career-high 55 to ignite Bucks over Wizards

Giannis scores career-high 55 to ignite Bucks over Wizards

11 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points to spark the Milwaukee Bucks in a revenge victory over Washington, ...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ginebra regains control

Ginebra regains control

By Olmin Leyba | 37 minutes ago
Advantage: Barangay Ginebra.
Sports
fbtw
JGFP Mindanao leg tees off today

JGFP Mindanao leg tees off today

37 minutes ago
More than 100 young golfers from the region will participate in the Mindanao Leg of the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Animam all set for comeback

Animam all set for comeback

By John Bryan Ulanday | 37 minutes ago
Gilas Pilipinas women’s team stalwart Jack Animam is set for her much-awaited return a year after suffering an unfortunate...
Sports
fbtw
Falcons to soar with Lastimosa

Falcons to soar with Lastimosa

By John Bryan Ulanday | 37 minutes ago
With ace guard Jerom Lastimosa back for one last flight, Adamson brims with confidence that it can replicate its magical playoff...
Sports
fbtw

Ricafort takes over as PLDT head coach

By Joey Villar | 37 minutes ago
Rald Ricafort will try to weave his championship magic with another Premier Volleyball League team – the PLDT High Speed Hitters.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with