Bachmann sworn in as new PSC chairman

Richard Bachmann (center) takes his oath as the new PSC chairman before Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevarra in Malacañang. To Bachmann’s left are his daughters Ciara and Sophia.

MANILA, Philippines — Richard Bachmann was officially sworn in as new chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) yesterday and, for the first time, reported for duty at the PSC headquarters in Manila.

Bachmann took his oath of office in Malacañang with Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin presiding over the simple rites also witnessed by Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevarra.

The former La Salle player, PBA executive and UAAP commissioner, who took over from Noli Eala, was accompanied by his daughters Ciara and Sophia Bachmann to Malacañang.

Bachmann, son of the late Kurt Bachmann, a member of the Philippine basketball team to the 1960 Rome Olympics, showed up at his office at 7:30 a.m. ahead of the PSC workforce and didn’t waste time checking the facilities at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

After a couple of hours, he took his oath at the Palace, becoming the 12th chairman of the PSC.

Bachmann then held his first board meeting with commissioners Olivia “Bong” Coo, Ed Hayco and Walter Torres.

“I am deeply humbled to have the opportunity to serve our Philippine athletes in this capacity. I look forward to working with the NSAs,” said Bachmann.