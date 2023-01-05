Animam all set for comeback

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas women’s team stalwart Jack Animam is set for her much-awaited return a year after suffering an unfortunate anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear injury.

The 24-year-old ace will mark her comeback for the Lady Macbeth Riots 3x3 Team in the Manila Hustle 3x3: Philippine Women’s 3x3 International Invitational on Feb. 4-5.

In the stacked squad, she is joined by other Gilas veterans Janine Pontejos, Khate Castillo, Trina Guytingco, Clare Castro and top national team prospect Kacey dela Rosa, who won Rookie of the Year honors in UAAP Season 85.

Animam plunged back to full-contact training last October, joining the scrimmages of the Gilas women’s squad after missing time since January when she went under the knife.