Falcons to soar with Lastimosa

MANILA, Philippines — With ace guard Jerom Lastimosa back for one last flight, Adamson brims with confidence that it can replicate its magical playoff run in UAAP Season 85 – or put on a better finish this time around.

Soaring Falcons mentor Nash Racela admitted heaving a sigh of relief upon being informed by Lastimosa himself last week of his decision to stay in San Marcelino, setting the stage for an intact squad raring to spring surprises anew in UAAP Season 86.

“That’s what he told me before the New Year. It’s welcome news to our team. Still, we have the same goal of trying to crash the Top 4 and hopefully get a better finish,” Racela told The STAR.

Lastimosa, after a month of contemplating since Adamson’s Final Four exit in Season 85, finally broke the news on Tuesday that he will play out his final year with the Soaring Falcons.