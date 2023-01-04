^

Bachmann takes over Philippine sports agency

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 4, 2023 | 4:57pm
Bachmann takes over Philippine sports agency
Newly appointed Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann (left) makes the rounds at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila Wednesday.
Philippine Sports Commission

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Sports Commission Richard Bachmann was officially sworn in Wednesday and, for the first time, reported for duty in the same day at the agency’s Malate, Manila office.

Bachmann took his oath of office in Malacanang with Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin presiding the simple rites that was also witness by Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevarra.

“I am deeply humbled to have the opportunity to serve our Philippine athletes in this capacity,” said Bachmann in a statement. “I look forward to working with the NSAs (national sports associations), together with our PSC team members and commissioners, in order to help our athletes prepare for this year's sporting events.”

Bachmann thanked his former bosses in his old job and vowed to use his expertise and experience at his new one.

“I am also grateful for the continued support of the PBA community, SBP organization, and my mentor, Wilfred Steven Uytengsu,” said Bachmann.

“I bring with me nearly three decades of experience in organized sports, as well as the Alaska Aces philosophy I have learned and valued over the years, which is to win with integrity while helping our athletes to become better individuals off the court,” he added.

The former player, PBA executive and UAAP commissioner, who took over from Noli Eala, was accompanied by his daughters Ciara and Sophia Bachmann.

He actually reported early at 7:30 a.m. ahead of most of the sports-funding agency’s workforce and didn’t waste time checking the facilities at the Rizal Memorial Complex.

After more than a couple of hours, he left to take his oath at the Palace that made his tenure as the PSC’s 12th chair official.

He traveled back to his office and quickly held his very first board meeting with commissioners Olivia “Bong” Coo and newly sworn Ed Hayco and Walter Torres, which was still ongoing at press time.

Bachmann got the ball rolling for a country that is going to be bracing for bigger battles ahead as Filipino athletes prepare for this year’s Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games and Hangzhou Asian Games and the biggest one of all — the 2024 Paris Olympics.

DICKIE BACHMANN

PSC
