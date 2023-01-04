Acer expands Aspire line with new all-in-one desktops, notebooks

MANILA, Philippines – Acer on Wednesday announced refreshed models of its Aspire all-in-ones and laptops, designed to support families’ day-to-day productivity and entertainment needs, while adding a touch of style to the home environment. The sleek Acer Aspire S all-in-one PCs come in both 27-inch and 32-inch models and are equipped with up to the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and Windows 11 to empower a seamless computing experience. Providing efficiency and reliability for multi-tasking users working from home, the Aspire 5 Series laptops come with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, while the lightweight Aspire 3 Series notebooks deliver ready-to-go performance.

Acer Aspire S Series all-in-one PCs

The Acer Aspire S Series all-in-One PCs provide users with a minimalist yet modern workspace to enjoy in the comfort of their own homes. Designed to support families’ everyday computing and entertainment demands, the 32-inch version comes with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700 desktop processors and Intel Arc A-Series Graphics, while the 27-inch model is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors as well as Intel Iris Xe Graphics, delivering superior multi-tasking performance where it is needed most. The all-in-one also boasts a sleek aluminum chassis, with a carefully designed ergonomic tiltable display to provide comfortable viewing when working or browsing.

Users are also treated to a multi-dimensional, audiovisual experience on the Acer Aspire S all-in-one PCs. The models’ sharp, near-borderless WQHD displays boast crisp, brilliant imagery on a near-borderless screen, while its dual speakers produce exhilarating sound with DTS Surround sound audio. Video calling and content creation are now a breeze with the magnetically mounted 1080p FHD webcam and an optional 1440p QHD webcam with a ring light accessory to capture users’ best on-screen appearances. Thanks to Acer EyeSense facial recognition software and Windows Hello fingerprint reader, users can experience password-free biometric security for easier access to Windows 11 devices, while their personal data continues to be secured. Adding to its bundle of features, the Acer Aspire S all-in-one PCs host a generous number of ports and connectivity options and implement Wi-Fi 6E, while taking advantage of seven additional 160 MHz channels to experience three times faster connectivity to local networks.

Acer Aspire 5 laptops

New models in the Acer Aspire 5 line feature powerful 13th Gen Intel Core processors and are paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPUs infused with advanced AI technology for ray tracing, making them an ideal choice for users who demand performance and versatility. As a well-rounded home notebook, the Aspire 5 Series also comes with up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory and up to a 1 TB M.2 SSD, providing bloggers, photographers, and students with the essential tools to allow them to get things done and express their passions through a host of applications all at once. All that power lies beneath its aluminum chassis that is available in multiple stunning colorways.

Users are treated to clear and comfortable viewing with the home laptops’ stunning display as the 15-inch laptop showcases a QHD display and a 16:9 aspect ratio, while the 14-inch version features an FHD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and narrow bezels on an eye-catching IPS wide viewing angle. The experience is heightened even further as the laptops are equipped with Acer’s suite of visual technologies for dynamic color optimizations. The Aspire 5 also makes a great choice for streamers and users constantly on video. Its 1080p FHD webcam and digital microphones utilize Acer’s Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology and Acer PurifiedVoice for high-quality video feeds and crisp audio output when streaming or making conference calls.

Lastly, the Aspire 5 laptops stay cool inside and out with TwinAir Cooling and an air inlet keyboard for improved thermal capacity and to expel more heat. These also feature a wide range of port options to connect or charge devices, with a full-function USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 port, Wi-Fi 6E and HDMI 2.1 for increased functionality when streaming or file sharing.

Acer Aspire 3 laptops

The Acer Aspire 3 Series are budget-friendly, easy-to-use laptops made for practical multi-tasking functions and catering to all members of the family. The laptops for home are always ready to go with the new Intel Core i3-N series processors to get more out of work, study, or play. With performance and productivity at its core, the improved thermal systems showcase a 40% increase in fan surface area and an additional 17% thermal capacity for optimized airflow and cooler internals, allowing for longer and more efficient usage while unplugged.

The Aspire 3 line was purposefully designed to be lighter and thinner, weighing just 1.6 kg with a slick 18.9 mm metal casing available in a range of vibrant colors. Families are treated to sharp, detailed images when browsing the web or streaming movies thanks to its 1080p FHD display, while Acer’s BlueLightShield technology reduces the emission of blue light to help minimize eye strains. All models are also equipped with a USB Type-C port, HDMI 2.1 ports and Wi-Fi 6E, providing increased functionality for the whole family’s connectivity essentials.

Price and availability

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Visit Acer’s press kit for product images and specifications, or visit the [email protected] press room to see all announcements.