Masters Top 8 ushers in new PPS juniors tennis season

MANILA, Philippines – The top and rising players from four age group categories seek to come out strong from the holiday break as they clash in the Masters Top 8, which gets under way Wednesday at the SRJI Center Mall courts in San Carlos, Negros Occidental.

Ivan Manila from San Jose, Nueva Ecija, Butuan’s Vince Serna, and local bets Kirby Ramacho and Herman Illusorio head the boys’ cast in the 18-and-under class while Judy Anne Padilla from Ozamiz, La Carlota’s Alexa Milliam, AJ Acabo from Zamboanga Sibugay and Claire Nocos from Lapu-Lapu, Cebu lead the chase in the girls’ premier side of the event presented by Dunlop.

The tournament, sponsored by Mayor Rene Gustilo and Vice Mayor Criston Carmona and which offers ranking points, features the Top 8 in various age categories as part of the PPS-PEPP’s incentive for those who did well in last year’s edition of the country’s longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

It also serves as the kickoff leg of another full calendar, busy season not just for the youngsters but also for the country’s top men’s and women’s players (Open) and veterans (Legends) to be highlighted by championships that coincide with the host province’s festival celebrations.

The year’s second event on Jan. 11-17 will be the Dinagyang Festival in Iloilo City to be followed by the Gov. Fredenil Castro tournament on Jan. 19-24 in Roxas City, Capiz, the Mayor Alfredo Benitez juniors on Jan. 26-31 in Bacolod City and the Mayor Luigi Marcel Goni tilt on Feb. 2-7 in Bais City, Negros Oriental.

Meanwhile, Bacolod, Lanao’s Mcleen Gomera and Sta. Rosa City’s Frank and France Dilao banner the boys’ 16-U field with Ormoc’s Kimi Brodeth and Alexi Jarata from La Union spearheading the title chase in the girls’ side of the event backed by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating).

Completing the elite cast are Hans Cabellon, Cyril Paster, Thomas Gabuat and Alfonso Infante; Christine Gulagula, Julianna Carvajal, Sanshena Francisco and Jufe Ann Cocoy (180-U); Kurt Barrera, Gio Manito, Ariel Cabaral, Cyd Villamar and Reign Maravilla; Daveaine Gauran, Chloe Mercado, Dea Cua, Ma. Hannah Divinagracia, Chelsea Bernaldez and Nathalie Carmona (16-U);

Josh Lim, Pete Bandala, Gavin Kraut, Matthew Morris, Tristan Licayan, Kenzo Brodeth, David Sepulveda and Lexious Cruz; Jana Diaz, Marlyn Mesiona, Cadee Dagoon, Jayden Ballado, Kate Imalay, Avegail Ansay, Queen Villa and Faith Lazaro (14-U);

Rafa Callao, Dean Palaroan, Claudwin Tonacao. Sherwin Gom-os, Gabrio Serillo, Clemente Barrera III, Marcus Go and Rashdi Macaundas; and Maristela Torrecampo, Chrystell Laguna, Giann Bulado, Julliene Cautivo, Ma. Caroliean Fiel, Mitchellen Cruspero, Julienne Celeste and Rylie Villamejor (12-U).