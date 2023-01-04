^

Sports

Masters Top 8 ushers in new PPS juniors tennis season

Philstar.com
January 4, 2023 | 11:06am
Masters Top 8 ushers in new PPS juniors tennis season

MANILA, Philippines – The top and rising players from four age group categories seek to come out strong from the holiday break as they clash in the Masters Top 8, which gets under way Wednesday at the SRJI Center Mall courts in San Carlos, Negros Occidental.

Ivan Manila from San Jose, Nueva Ecija, Butuan’s Vince Serna, and local bets Kirby Ramacho and Herman Illusorio head the boys’ cast in the 18-and-under class while Judy Anne Padilla from Ozamiz, La Carlota’s Alexa Milliam, AJ Acabo from Zamboanga Sibugay and Claire Nocos from Lapu-Lapu, Cebu lead the chase in the girls’ premier side of the event presented by Dunlop.

The tournament, sponsored by Mayor Rene Gustilo and Vice Mayor Criston Carmona and which offers ranking points, features the Top 8 in various age categories as part of the PPS-PEPP’s incentive for those who did well in last year’s edition of the country’s longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

It also serves as the kickoff leg of another full calendar, busy season not just for the youngsters but also for the country’s top men’s and women’s players (Open) and veterans (Legends) to be highlighted by championships that coincide with the host province’s festival celebrations.

The year’s second event on Jan. 11-17 will be the Dinagyang Festival in Iloilo City to be followed by the Gov. Fredenil Castro tournament on Jan. 19-24 in Roxas City, Capiz, the Mayor Alfredo Benitez juniors on Jan. 26-31 in Bacolod City and the Mayor Luigi Marcel Goni tilt on Feb. 2-7 in Bais City, Negros Oriental.

Meanwhile, Bacolod, Lanao’s Mcleen Gomera and Sta. Rosa City’s Frank and France Dilao banner the boys’ 16-U field with Ormoc’s Kimi Brodeth and Alexi Jarata from La Union spearheading the title chase in the girls’ side of the event backed by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating).

Completing the elite cast are Hans Cabellon, Cyril Paster, Thomas Gabuat and Alfonso Infante; Christine Gulagula, Julianna Carvajal, Sanshena Francisco and Jufe Ann Cocoy (180-U); Kurt Barrera, Gio Manito, Ariel Cabaral, Cyd Villamar and Reign Maravilla; Daveaine Gauran, Chloe Mercado, Dea Cua, Ma. Hannah Divinagracia, Chelsea Bernaldez and Nathalie Carmona (16-U);

Josh Lim, Pete Bandala, Gavin Kraut, Matthew Morris, Tristan Licayan, Kenzo Brodeth, David Sepulveda and Lexious Cruz; Jana Diaz, Marlyn Mesiona, Cadee Dagoon, Jayden Ballado, Kate Imalay, Avegail Ansay, Queen Villa and Faith Lazaro (14-U);

Rafa Callao, Dean Palaroan, Claudwin Tonacao. Sherwin Gom-os, Gabrio Serillo, Clemente Barrera III, Marcus Go and Rashdi Macaundas; and Maristela Torrecampo, Chrystell Laguna, Giann Bulado, Julliene Cautivo, Ma. Caroliean Fiel, Mitchellen Cruspero, Julienne Celeste and Rylie Villamejor (12-U).

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacquiao-Mayweather exhibition in Japan?

Pacquiao-Mayweather exhibition in Japan?

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao is starting to take the boxing exhibition business seriously.
Sports
fbtw
A look back at Stephan Schrock's Azkals odyssey

A look back at Stephan Schrock's Azkals odyssey

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
When Stephan Schrock made his national team debut against Sri Lanka back in 2011, it was a long time coming. He made his presence...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson star Lastimosa to play final UAAP year

Adamson star Lastimosa to play final UAAP year

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
“King Falcon” Jerom Lastimosa is staying in San Marcelino for one last flight.
Sports
fbtw

Top 10 sports stories of 2022 (Part 2)

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Yesterday’s column touched on the first five of the top 10 stories in Philippine sports of 2022. Here are the next five
Sports
fbtw
Ronaldo's Al Nassr move underlines Portugal star's decline

Ronaldo's Al Nassr move underlines Portugal star's decline

1 day ago
Unwanted by Europe's elite clubs, Cristiano Ronaldo's steep decline has been laid bare by a move to Saudi Arabian side Al...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Blacklist International enters M4 upper bracket after thrilling tie break

Blacklist International enters M4 upper bracket after thrilling tie break

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
Blacklist International secured a twice-to-beat advantage after finishing second in the M4 World Championship group stages...
Sports
fbtw
War-themed video game fuels wave of misinformation

War-themed video game fuels wave of misinformation

2 days ago
Footage from the war-themed Arma 3 video game, often marked "live" or "breaking news" to make it appear genuine, has been...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine esports gains traction in 2022

Philippine esports gains traction in 2022

By Michelle Lojo | 6 days ago
Esports has certainly continued to make waves in the Philippines this past year.
Sports
fbtw
Smart Omega bows out of CODM world tiff

Smart Omega bows out of CODM world tiff

By Michelle Lojo | December 19, 2022 - 12:15pm
Smart Omega's run at the Call of Duty Mobile (CODM) World Championships came to an abrupt end as the team suffered back to...
Sports
fbtw
Video game hub Japan confronts problem of addiction

Video game hub Japan confronts problem of addiction

December 13, 2022 - 10:34am
From Super Mario to Final Fantasy, Japan has long been synonymous with gaming, but some experts and parents fear a growing...
Sports
fbtw
DLSU rules AcadArena's Alliance Games 2022 Split 2

DLSU rules AcadArena's Alliance Games 2022 Split 2

By Michelle Lojo | December 12, 2022 - 2:47pm
De La Salle University's Viridis Arcus outplayed all other alliance school's in AcadArena's Alliance Games 2022 Split 2.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with